Scientific Financial Systems, Inc. Closes First Round Of Funding From Investors In California And North Western USA.

BOSTON, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Financial Systems, Inc. (SFS), dedicated to the development of financial quantitative analytics and management tools, has closed its first round of funding to accelerate the growth of its next generation product Quotient.

Based in California and North Western United States a group of technology investors led this round to close in April 2021 with an undisclosed seven figure amount.

"This round has come from investors who understand the market and can see how Quotient fits into the future of financial analysis and management," said Pete Millington, Founder and CEO of SFS.

"We have formed a strong leadership team. Version 2 of our flagship product launches in Q2," Pete continued, "with this investment we can grow even faster than we have been and start the development of additional products."

The management team at SFS has over 50 years of hands-on experience in quantitative investment management. Quotient has been designed from the ground up to solve problems as diverse financial time-series analysis, security price prediction, portfolio analytics, automated data flow management, custom data integration and the application of machine learning to financial modeling.

SFS vision is that existing quantitative financial tools are overly rigid and do not provide sufficient flexibility & extensibility to leverage the advanced, creative techniques needed to identify and exploit newer alpha opportunities.

