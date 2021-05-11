Science, Technology, Engineering, And Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market To Grow By USD 964.09 Million During 2021-2025, Elenco Electronics Inc. And Hasbro Inc. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has monitored the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market in its latest market research report.

Technavio has monitored the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market in its latest market research report. The market is poised to grow by USD 964.09 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have at par impact on the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market.

The offline distribution channel segment will lead the market during the forecast period.

The growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions will drive the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5%.

Although a steady increase in the adoption of STEM toys in education will foster the market growth, intense competition from mobile games may impede the market growth.

35% of the growth will originate from APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Elenco Electronics Inc., Hasbro Inc., Johnco Productions Pty Ltd., Learning Resources Ltd., LEGO System AS, Mattel Inc., Melissa & Doug LLC, Ravensburger AG, Smartivity Labs Pvt. Ltd., and Spin Master Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth of a collaborative environment in educational institutions, rising adoption of STEM toys as teaching aids and strong growth in online sales will offer immense growth opportunities, is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (stem) toys market report covers the following areas:

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Size

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Trends

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the introduction of subscription services for STEM toys as one of the prime reasons driving the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next few years.

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Toys Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market across APAC, North America , Europe , MEA, and South America

, , MEA, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) toys market vendors

