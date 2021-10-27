Science 37® And CMIC Announce Partnership To Advance Decentralized Clinical Trials In Japan/APAC And Speed Drug Development

LOS ANGELES and TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science 37, the Operating System for today's more agile clinical trials, and CMIC HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. ("CMIC"), the largest CRO in Japan today announced a partnership to further decentralized clinical trials and to help speed the development of treatments. In this collaboration, CMIC will use Science 37's clinical trial Operating System and its end-to-end technology platform to help orchestrate workflows, generate evidence and harmonize data for global decentralized studies—helping speed study timelines.

In a traditional site-based model, biopharmaceutical sponsors are limited by geography and physical location, making it difficult for patients to participate. Decentralized trials, enabled by technology, can alleviate these burdens—helping to drive efficiency, reduce costs and enabling more patients to participate.

"Science 37 is the first and largest decentralized clinical trial platform company in the U.S. providing telemedicine, eSource and other digital solutions to investigator sites and patients in the West," said Yoshihito Kondo, Executive Vice President of Clinical Operation at CMIC CO., Ltd. "Science 37's decentralized technologies and methods bring research directly to patients, helping to reduce patient burden and will speed therapies to market. With our partnership and utilizing the Science 37 Operating System and technology platform, we are able to more effectively orchestrate the user experience and workflows for patients, telemedicine investigators and mobile nurses, generate requisite evidence and harmonize data all in one place. This partnership will also allow for the smooth conduct of global trials including Japan and/or APAC using a unified platform, which will help with CMIC's efforts to lead the growth of the developing decentralized clinical trial movements in the East. This will ultimately result in accelerating the development of treatments that impact patient lives, which is of the most importance to CMIC."

Through this partnership, CMIC becomes part of the Science 37 CRO Certified network, designed to empower CROs with access, training, and commercial support to successfully deliver decentralized clinical studies at scale.

"Partnering with CMIC, a leading Japanese contract research organization, enables us to continue to expand our technology-centered Operating System in Asia and aligns with our mission to accelerate research and empower patient and provider access," said David Coman, Chief Executive Officer of Science 37. "Our technology platform will provide CMIC with the capability to more effectively execute decentralized studies with our Operating System which enables access to patient communities, telemedicine investigators, remote coordinator and connected device networks."

About CMIC groupCMIC Group was founded in 1992 as the first Contract Research Organization (CRO) in Japan. Today CMIC Group is the largest clinical CRO in Japan with a global footprint, providing comprehensive services in drug development, clinical site management, manufacturing, regulatory consulting and contract sales & marketing solutions. We can help pharmaceutical, biotech and medical device companies to enter the Japanese market, to conduct clinical trials in Asia, or to bridge drug development and manufacturing needs in the US, Europe, Japan and broader Asia. CMIC Group has over 7,000 employees and 25 sites globally. For more information about CMIC Group and services, please visit our website. https://en.cmicgroup.com/

About Science 37Science 37, Inc.'s mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today's more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices. Configurable to enable any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

