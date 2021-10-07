Schweiger Dermatology Group Expands Footprint In New Jersey With Acquisition Of The Derm Group

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group ("SDG"), the leading dermatology practice in the Northeast, has announced it has acquired The Derm Group in the greater New Jersey area. With this partnership, SDG will add 13 new office locations to its footprint in the New Jersey region and 40 new providers to its medical team.

Founded in 1992 by Dr. Daniel Groisser, The Derm Group evolved from a single-physician practice to one of the largest dermatology practices in New Jersey and the surrounding area, with over 200,000 patient visits per year. Over the years under Dr. Groisser's leadership, he assembled a team of the country's top dermatology providers at The Derm Group. The provider roster includes many physicians renown in the field of skin cancer as well as some of the country's leading medical and cosmetic dermatologists.

"I am very excited to welcome Dr. Groisser and the outstanding dermatologists, advanced practice providers and staff of TDG to Schweiger Dermatology Group," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, founder and C.E.O of Schweiger Dermatology Group. "This partnership marks a significant and meaningful new chapter for SDG, as we solidify ourselves as the leading practice for top tier dermatology care in New Jersey. Dr. Groisser has built a team of knowledgeable and experienced medical professionals, which fits perfectly into our model of delivering the highest quality dermatology services to patients in the Northeast."

"As we looked to transition after growing our practice for almost 30 years, the quality of clinical care provided and the overall patient experience was paramount in our search for a partner," says Dr. Daniel Groisser, founder and Chief Medical Officer at The Derm Group. "Schweiger Dermatology Group's focus on clinical excellence, advancing therapeutical areas of research, and providing a quality team experience made them the natural choice for The Derm Group."

Shannon Delage, Chief Executive Officer of The Derm Group adds: "We sought a partner with our same mission, vision, and values. Schweiger Dermatology Group is recognized as the gold standard in the Northeast for both its patient and employee experience."

With this acquisition, Schweiger Dermatology Group is adding offices in multiple New Jersey regions, including Egg Harbor Township, Marlton, North Wales, Paramus, Riverdale, Warren, Freehold Township, Livingston, Morristown, Nutley, Princeton, Verona, and West Orange. Dr. Groisser will continue to see patients as well as join the Schweiger Dermatology Group Medical Management team.

Keith Price ( Sandberg Phoenix), Mark Stein ( Morgan Lewis), Michele Masucci (Nixon Peabody) and Sam Walker (Blank Rome) acted as legal counsel to Schweiger Dermatology Group. The Derm Group was represented by Adrienne Walker, Locke Lord, and advised by David Campbell of Getzler Henrich & Associates.

About Schweiger Dermatology GroupSchweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 90 offices and over 250 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 1,000,000 patient visits annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group has been named to Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York and to Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, each over five times. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com.

