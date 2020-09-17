Schweiger Dermatology Group Acquires The New York Dermatology Practices Of Lillian Graf, M.D. And Leopold Laufer, M.D.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG), the fastest-growing dermatology practice in the Northeast, announced it has completed the acquisitions of Dr.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schweiger Dermatology Group (SDG), the fastest-growing dermatology practice in the Northeast, announced it has completed the acquisitions of Dr. Lillian Graf in Bayside, New York and Dr. Leopold Laufer in Brooklyn, New York.

"I am proud to further grow our footprint in New York City by adding two well-respected practices to the Schweiger Dermatology Group family," says Dr. Eric Schweiger, C.E.O. and founder of SDG. "Drs. Graf and Laufer both bring high quality dermatology care, many years of experience and a true dedication to their patients to our practice."

Dr. Graf has been in private dermatology practice in Bayside since 1981. She earned her undergraduate degree from Barnard College in New York City, where she graduated Cum Laude. She graduated from New York University, School of Medicine medical school in 1977 and continued on to complete her residency in dermatology from NYU.

"It has been my greatest pleasure to provide excellent and compassionate care to generations of patients," says Dr. Graf. "By joining the Schweiger Dermatology Group, my patients will benefit from Dr. Schweiger's commitment to patient care and also from the greater resources and standard of excellence within the group."

"By joining the Schweiger Dermatology Group family, I can focus on excellence in patient care, while the practice management aspects are taken care of," says Dr. Leopold Laufer, who will continue to treat his patients via telemedicine. Schweiger Dermatology Group is adding Jarrett Kaczmarski, PA-C to Dr. Laufer's Brooklyn practice so patients can be seen in-person at that location.

Dr. Leopold Laufer has been practicing medicine for over 30 years. He graduated from Oberlin College and received his medical degree from Tulane Medical School. Dr. Laufer completed his residency in dermatology at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and has served as a part time clinical instructor and part time assistant professor and New York University.

The new Schweiger Dermatology Group locations are:Schweiger Dermatology Group - Bayside21418 24th Ave. Bayside, NY 11360

Schweiger Dermatology Group - Sheepshead Bay 1810 Voorhies Ave., Ste 2Brooklyn, NY 11235

About Schweiger Dermatology GroupSchweiger Dermatology Group is the largest group dermatology practice in the Northeast with over 65 offices and 200 healthcare providers. SDG provides both medical and cosmetic dermatology services to over 600,000 patients annually. Schweiger Dermatology Group was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and to the Crain's New York Fast 50, honoring the fastest growing companies in New York for 2017, 2018 and 2019. To learn more, visit schweigerderm.com .

