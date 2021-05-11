Schwazze Announces Formation Of R&D Subsidiary, Schwazze Biosciences Ltd.

Schwazze, (OTCQX:SHWZ) ("Schwazze"or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the launch of a wholly-owned research and development subsidiary, Schwazze Biosciences Ltd. While respecting the earth and environment, Schwazze Biosciences is committed to pursuing an aggressive program of basic and applied research focused on bringing consumers, as well as pets, the most beneficial properties of the cannabis plant.

Chief Operating Officer, Nirup Krishnamurthy, who holds a PhD in operations research, announced the new entity today. Jeff Garwood, former CEO of GE Water & Process Technologies and current board member of Schwazze, will be the Chairman of the Management Board that includes Krishnamurthy and Jim Parco. Parco, Senior Vice President of Manufacturing for Schwazze, who holds a PhD in experimental economics, will head the new R&D entity as its inaugural President. Remy Kachadourian, who holds a PhD in chemistry, has also joined the newly formed subsidiary as the Director of Innovation and Quality.

" As professional researchers and scientifically-minded operators, our key leadership team at Schwazze Biosciences are among the most respected thought leaders in the Colorado cannabis industry," said Parco.

In 2014, Parco founded the southeastern Colorado retail dispensary chain, Mesa Organics (now Star Buds) along with the high-volume cannabis distillate manufacturer, Purplebee's. Together both entities became the first merger for Schwazze in April 2020. Prior to entering the cannabis industry, Parco served as a career military officer and, later before joining Schwazze, a tenured college professor.

Remy Kachadourian is a medicinal chemist and toxicologist. Prior to joining Schwazze, he worked for two decades in medical research and, since 2014, in the regulated cannabis industry. Kachadourian assisted several cannabis testing labs to develop analytical testing methods and achieve state compliance. In addition, Kachadourian worked with several manufacturers to develop new products and improve the quality of existing formulations.

" In our quest to become the most admired cannabis company, Schwazze is deeply committed to furthering the understanding of the cannabis plant and its derivatives. We operate in a manner that actively recognizes the central role business plays in society by initiating a process of continual innovation to improve the quality of life for our customers," said Jeff Garwood.

