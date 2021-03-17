SchureMed Announces Settlement With Allen Medical

ABINGTON, Mass., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuerch Corporation (d/b/a SchureMed) announced today the conclusion of a dispute with Allen Medical Systems, Inc., a Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) company, pending in federal district court in Massachusetts (Case No. 1:15-cv-13024), following a recent ruling in Allen Medical's favor. The companies have entered into a consent judgment requiring SchureMed to make certain payments and refrain from further infringing conduct.

Allen Medical brought the lawsuit in 2015 alleging that SchureMed infringed two Allen Medical patents on revolutionary surgical-table stirrups and surgical-table clamps (U.S. Patent Nos. RE41,412 and 6,622,980). The court issued an order rejecting SchureMed's interpretation and accepting the arguments of Allen Medical as to both patents on June 26, 2020, and the case was set to proceed with expert witnesses and trial on the issues of damages and infringement. SchureMed stopped selling the associated products during the litigation.

Under the terms of the consent judgment, SchureMed agreed not to sell any product that would infringe the ʼ980 patent, the ʼ412 patent having expired during the litigation). SchureMed is further obligated to make payments reimbursing Allen Medical for lost sales during the time period that SchureMed was selling the products that Allen Medical had accused of infringing the patents.

"At Hillrom we prize and vigorously protect our intellectual property," said Amy Dodrill, president of Hillrom's Surgical Solutions business. "We are pleased to conclude this case, and that SchureMed will compensate Allen Medical for its losses."

"SchureMed is happy to have resolved the issue," said SchureMed's Peter Schuerch. "Hillrom is an important customer of SchureMed, and SchureMed seeks to maintain that relationship."

CONTACT: Monica Pena, 781-982-7000, monica@schuremed.com

