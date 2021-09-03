Schrödinger To Present At Four Investor Conferences In September

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that management will present virtually at four investor conferences in September.

On Thursday, September 9, Schrödinger will provide a corporate overview at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET. Additionally, the company is participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, and a pre-recorded presentation will be available on Monday, September 13, after 7:00 a.m. ET.

Schrödinger will also present at the BofA Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on Thursday, September 16, at 1:25 p.m. ET, and at the BofA Securities 2021 Tech Solutions for Drug Discovery Conference on Monday, September 20, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The live webcasts can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger's website, https://ir.schrodinger.com/news-and-events/event-calendar and will be archived for approximately seven days.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger's multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 500 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210903005034/en/