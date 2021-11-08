Schoolhouse.world Announces New Funding From Citadel And Citadel Securities To Expand Access To Free, High-Quality Online Tutoring To Students Around The World

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schoolhouse.world, an online platform that pairs students with tutors around the globe, today announced that it has partnered with Citadel and Citadel Securities to further expand access to free, high-quality instruction. Created by Sal Khan, the founder of Khan Academy, and Shishir Mehrotra, co-founder and CEO of Coda, schoolhouse.world was launched during the pandemic to increase social interaction and provide access to high-quality, personalized instruction for all students.

The multi-million dollar commitment from Citadel, Citadel Securities and Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin will help to scale schoolhouse.world's fast-growing platform that has served students in more than 100 countries to date. In the United States, the platform has been already been endorsed by school systems in more than 10 states, recognized by The University of Chicago and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and heralded by educators across the country for its potential to accelerate pandemic-related learning recovery.

In addition to the funding commitment, Citadel and Citadel Securities team members will serve as schoolhouse.world tutors, further enhancing the network of subject matter experts providing instruction in computer science, mathematics, SAT® prep and more.

Citadel Founder and CEO Ken Griffin said, "When we give our students expanded access to the power of learning, we open up a world of opportunity as Khan Academy has successfully done. The pandemic accelerated us into the opportunities of digital learning and we must continue to support innovation that empowers our students to grow. I am proud of schoolhouse.world's commitment to a creative and expansive model for learning around our globe."

Schoolhouse.world Founder Sal Khan said, "The support we have received from Citadel and Citadel Securities will allow us to provide even more students with access to high-quality instruction. Because of their commitment, more students than ever before will have the opportunity to take their learning to the next level."

Currently focused on SAT® prep and math from pre-algebra to calculus, schoolhouse.world plans to expand into additional subject areas as its community of learners and tutors grows.

About Schoolhouse.worldSchoolhouse.world is a platform for free, peer-to-peer tutoring-where anyone, anywhere can receive live help, build their skills and pay it forward by becoming a tutor themselves. Schoolhouse.world reaches learners from over 100+ countries and fosters a vibrant community of volunteer tutors and learners. We're driven by our mission to connect hundreds of thousands of more learners with safe, equitable opportunities to learn, teach and grow. For more information, visit schoolhouse.world.

