School Stationery Supplies Market Witnesses Emergence Of ACCO Brands Corp. And ADVEO France SAS As Key Market Contributors|17000 Technavio Reports

School Stationery Supplies Market highlights COVID-19 Recovery for Education Services Industry - ACCO Brands Corp., ADVEO France SAS, and BIC Group will emerge as major school stationery supplies market participants during 2020-2024.

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The school stationery supplies market is expected to grow by USD 15.12 bn during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the school stationery supplies market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The school stationery supplies market will witness a positive impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase as compared to 2020.

Companies across the globe are focusing on creating a Resilient Business Model in the Face of COVID-19. Vendors are continuing their ongoing operations while building resilient business models as the path to recovery from the pandemic is being carved out.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers school product brands including Mead,

- The company offers school product brands including Mead, ADVEO France SAS - The company offers school supplies such as stationery and drawing and craft supplies under the brands Calipage and Plein Ciel.

The company offers school supplies such as stationery and drawing and craft supplies under the brands Calipage and Plein Ciel. BIC Group - The company offers school supplies.

https://www.technavio.com/report/school-stationery-supplies-market-industry-analysis

School Stationery Supplies Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

The school stationery supplies market is segmented as below:

Product

Paper Products



Computer And Daily Use



Writing Instruments

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The school stationery supplies market is driven by an emphasis on product premiumization. In addition, other factors such as growing emphasis on omnichannel retail are expected to trigger the school stationery supplies market toward witnessing a CAGR of over almost 3% during the forecast period.

The report also covers -

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

