School Bus Monitors And Drivers In Wright City, Mo. Ratify Excellent Three-Year Contract

WRIGHT CITY, Mo., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- School bus workers at Ecco Ride in Wright City, Mo. have voted overwhelmingly in favor of an excellent three-year contract that will significantly improve wages for drivers and monitors represented by Teamsters Local 610.

In addition to a significant wage increase over the next three years, the new collective bargaining agreement includes a number of improvements - increases in daily guarantees, new health care benefits, 401k language and even recruitment rewards for workers to help with the labor shortages facing the school bus industry.

Ecco Ride School Bus Monitor Bethany Crawford has been at the Wright City location since 2016 and she served on the negotiating committee. The new agreement will cover 40 school bus workers in Wright City represented by Local 610.

"It was a very exciting opportunity to set the standard for our area," said Crawford. "Since becoming Teamsters three years ago, we have increased wages 75 percent for drivers and 46 percent for monitors. This should send a message to other school bus workers who aren't making what they're valued that they are worth more. We finally have a livable wage and it's magnificent."

Crawford noted that the clear communication with the company made the bargaining process "smooth and easy."

"With this new contract, the Teamsters are setting an industry standard for school bus workers in Northwest Missouri," said Jeff Hall, Local 610 President and Business Agent. "I'd like to thank everyone involved in this process for ensuring that we were able to solidify an agreement that both the company and the workers are pleased with."

Wright City workers will join Local 891 members that are also already represented by the Teamsters at Ecco Ride. Teamsters Passenger Transportation Director Rick Middleton congratulated the group on their achievement.

"Congratulations to the Wright City workers who fought hard for a contract that reflects the immeasurable value that these workers bring to their students and to their communities," said Middleton. "This is an example of the positive things that happen when you have a group of workers who are dedicated to their jobs and one another."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact: Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877 mmcquaid@teamster.org

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/school-bus-monitors-and-drivers-in-wright-city-mo-ratify-excellent-three-year-contract-301364491.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 610