Scholarship Program Seeking West Virginia's Top Youth Volunteers

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In this time of disruption due to COVID-19, it's more important than ever to celebrate young people making a difference through volunteer service.

Today through November 10, Prudential Financial and the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP) are calling on West Virginia youth volunteers to apply for scholarships and national recognition through The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.

West Virginia students in grades 5-12 are invited to apply for 2021 Prudential Spirit of Community Awards if they have made meaningful contributions to their communities through volunteering within the past 12 months — virtually or otherwise. The application is available at http://spirit.prudential.com.

"More than 25 years ago, we founded The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards to honor young volunteers working to meet the needs of our changing world — a mission that feels especially timely today," said Charles Lowrey, chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial. "As life evolves due to COVID-19, young Americans are continuing to address urgent issues facing their communities, and we celebrate their service in hopes that they'll inspire others to do the same."

"While this is one of the most unusual times in recent history for American students, we know that young volunteers have a long history of rising to the challenges of the moment," said JoAnn Bartoletti, executive director and CEO of NASSP. "Today through November 10, we call on parents, educators and local leaders to join us in celebrating the young volunteers who are innovating and adapting to serve their communities, and setting an important example for their peers in the process."

The top middle level and high school volunteer from each state and the District of Columbia will be named State Honorees in February. They will receive $1,000 scholarships, engraved silver medallions and an invitation to the program's national recognition events in early May.

In May, the program will name America's top 10 youth volunteers of 2021. Those National Honorees will receive additional $5,000 scholarships, gold medallions, crystal trophies for their nominating schools or organizations, and $5,000 Prudential grants for nonprofit charitable organizations of their choice.

Local-level honorees in each state will receive awards ranging from bronze medallions to certificates. Qualifying local honorees also receive President's Volunteer Service Awards.

The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards was created in 1995 to recognize the exemplary volunteer work of middle level and high school students. Since then, awards have been granted to more than 140,000 middle and high school students across the country at the local, state and national level. Spirit of Community programs are also conducted in Japan, Ireland, India, China and Brazil, where Prudential has significant business operations.

For complete details on the 2021 program and the stories of West Virginia's top youth volunteers from years past, visit http://spirit.prudential.com.

