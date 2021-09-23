Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) Bali To Host Their Second Major Annual Fundraising Event, "Million Meals Paddle 2021" For Those Who Lost Their Jobs In This COVID Crisis.

BALI, Indonesia and BANGKOK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This November, our brave volunteers are invited to challenge themselves and paddle 10km from Pantai Jerman Kuta to Old Man's Canggu, to help SOS raise funds for much-needed food donations.

At the first SOS Million Meals Paddle event in 2020, more than 50 participants joined the paddle, and together they raised over IDR 1 Billion. These funds paid for over 400,000 nutritious meals, distributed for free to communities in need.

With the ongoing global pandemic and lack of business from tourism, communities in Bali need help more than ever before. Building on the paddle event 2020 success, SOS aims to double the impact of Million Meals Paddle 2021, and have a target to raise more than IDR 2 Billion, enabling them to distribute free nutritious meals to approximately one million people.

"We were very proud how Bali came together at our Paddle last year to help those in need. This year the tourism crisis has sadly created many more recipients in need of our nutritious food, so we hope to have an even bigger event this year", said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of SOS Global.

"I am proud to have joined Bali"s largest NGO on this noble quest and we look forward to continuing our food services for the hungry. Recent lock-downs have been difficult as we had to close most of our kitchens to protect the safety of our hundreds of volunteers and staff, yet we still managed to serve tens of thousands of meals every week during these hard times", adds Minni Vestergård, General Manager of SOS Indonesia.

Participants are invited to sign-up for the Million Meals Paddle 2021 event at our website.

Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) is a Non-Profit Organization that focuses on food distribution, dedicating its resources to tackle food insecurity and food waste issues.

SOS Bali operations continue to grow in the wake of COVID-19, and the dedicated staff of 25, who are still all fully employed despite the economic downturn, distributed a total of 1.5 million free meals Bali-wide in 2020. Follow SOS Bali on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

