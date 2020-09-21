Scholars Of Sustenance - Now Cooking Instead Of Just Rescuing

CARY, N.C. and BALI, INDONESIA and BANGKOK, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scholars Of Sustenance (SOS) - a food rescue charity in Asia, was formed to optimize food supplies by saving edible foods from ending up in landfills emitting methane gasses. Rescuing food from 100+ partners such as hotels and retailers, SOS was hugely successful until suddenly the entire hospitality had to temporarily shut down due to COVID. SOS has since 2017 rescued excess foods from hotels, retailers, and restaurants - however, now SOS saw its food donations disappear overnight. Including rescue food and other sources of nutrition, SOS has already served over 7 million meals.

Therefore, SOS created alternative programs like "Cook for SOS" (where restaurants prepare meals), "SOS Community Fridge" with refrigerators in high-traffic locations for individuals donating nutritious food, and SOS also started working with governments and large donors of food ingredients across Thailand and Indonesia to use SOS Cool Chain technology to get food to the needy by the ton - sometimes distributing over 100,000 meals in a day. The biggest COVID related undertaking by far has been the "SOS Rescue Kitchen," where 100+ volunteers join several SOS staffers to cook some 5,000 meals EVERY SINGLE day… since inception the kitchens have now produced over 200,000 nutritious meals for the needy.

"We realized this is not the typical urgent five-day rice-feeding exercise after an earth-quake or volcano as we have seen it before. This is a long-term crisis with 80% of workers in the hospitality industry jobless or furloughed. It's a long-term disaster and we see hunger at levels we haven't witnessed before. Thus, we need good nutrition urgently to help immune systems against the virus, in both Indonesia and Thailand. I never thought we in SOS would be cooking at this level, but now we are… over 200,000 meals so far, urgently distributed by our cooling trucks with the help of police escorts," said Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder of SOS International. "Generosity from many in both countries helps keep the costs down, and from time to time we excel serving great nutrition - we have served thousands of meals with donated Wagyu beef and our chefs create imaginative meals to serve the local palate with the most nutrition possible!"

SOS needs more food ingredients - please donate to the rescue kitchen: https://www.scholarsofsustenance.org/support-sos

