Schneider's Expertise Positions The Company On Gartner's Third-Party Logistics Provider Magic Quadrant

Green Bay, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced it has been named a Challenger on the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers in...

Green Bay, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (SNDR) - Get Report, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced it has been named a Challenger on the Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics Providers in North America.

Gartner placed Schneider in the Challenger category for the third straight year based on the company's expertise, innovation and robust service offerings to customers.

"Being positioned on the Gartner Magic Quadrant strengthens the expertise, innovation and robust service offerings Schneider provides to customers," said Mike Kukiela, Schneider senior vice president of Supply Chain and Distribution Management. "As a company, we are extremely proud of this achievement. Companies evaluated in the Magic Quadrant are insight and service leaders within the 3PL industry."

According to Gartner, Schneider's strengths include:

A well-respected, long-standing broad spectrum of transportation-related services and expertise - customers admire Schneider's industry-leading capabilities and progressive thought leaders.

Schneider's unique ability to understand its customers' challenges and design a suite of solutions across its platforms, and a proven track record of developing and implementing market solutions that drive excellent reliability and favorable costs.

Being one of the few participants piloting and driving forward blockchain in its organization and being a founding member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA) and continuing to be actively involved and committed to the exploration of blockchain.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates the prominent third-party logistics providers in North America based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight - Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

Source: Schneider SNDR

-END-

Attachment

Kara LeitermanSchneider9203707188leitermank@schneider.com