Schneider Provides Aid To Pandemic Relief Efforts In India

GREEN BAY, Wis., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (SNDR) - Get Report a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced today the company donated funds to the American Red Cross to support India in its fight against COVID-19. The Red Cross directed the funds to the Indian Red Cross Society. The second wave of COVID-19 swept across India stressing hospitals and medical supplies. "Schneider has been a long-time supporter of the American Red Cross," said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. "This donation will aid in COVID-19 relief efforts with much-needed medical supplies and resources during an extremely challenging time for India." Schneider's donation will assist the thousands of Red Cross workers and volunteers currently in India to:

Provide oxygen for critical patients.

Transport patients to medical facilities.

Provide vaccines in urban and rural areas.

Supply masks, soap and hygiene kits.

Distribute meals and food rations.

Provide emotional support.

Continue to actively share information about the spread of COVID-19 and demonstrate proper hygiene practices.

"COVID-19 is sweeping across India and severely affecting urban and rural communities," said Emily Osment, global spokesperson for the American Red Cross. "As the need continues to rise, the Red Cross is committed to alleviating pain and suffering in the country by providing lifesaving support through ambulances, oxygen, vaccination support and more."

