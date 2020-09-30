Schneider National, Inc. To Report Third Quarter 2020 Earnings On October 29, 2020

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, "Schneider" or the "Company"), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results pre-market on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE: SNDR, "Schneider" or the "Company"), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 results pre-market on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss results at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) that day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-451-6152 (U.S.) or 201-389-0879 (international). A replay will be available approximately three hours after the call, through November 5, by dialing 844-512-2921 (U.S.), or 412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13710550.

Schneider will also host a live webcast of its conference call which may be accessed on the Investor Relations section of its website, Schneider.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight - Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200930005652/en/