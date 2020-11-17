Schneider Named A Top Company For Women To Work For In Transportation

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is included in the 2020 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation list by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking...

Schneider (SNDR) - Get Report, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is included in the 2020 Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation list by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). The magazine created the award to support the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

"Schneider is a forward-thinking company, and ensuring women feel supported in their career is important," said Angela Fish, senior vice president of human resources. "We prioritize providing opportunities for ongoing advancement and professional growth, ensuring women have the necessary support to excel both at work and home. Being recognized for our efforts is an honor."

More than 13,000 votes were cast to identify this year's honorees, with companies assessed on elements such as:

Cultures that foster gender diversity.

Career advancement opportunities.

Professional development opportunities.

Competitive compensation and benefits.

Schneider was honored at the virtual WIT Accelerate! Conference and Expo on November 12-13. In addition to being recognized by WIT, Forbes named Schneider a Best Employer for Women, and senior leader Erin Van Zeeland was a recipient of the Women in Supply Chain Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive .

Those interested in working for a company that respects, celebrates and values the importance of women can visit SchneiderJobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight - Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

