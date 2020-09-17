Schneider Implements New Remote Truck Driver Orientation Program

Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced the creation of its new remote truck driver orientation program - ensuring new drivers continue to receive high-quality onboarding while social distancing...

Schneider (SNDR) - Get Report, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, announced the creation of its new remote truck driver orientation program - ensuring new drivers continue to receive high-quality onboarding while social distancing in a safe and secure environment. This is just the latest measure Schneider has implemented to protect drivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the pandemic began earlier this year, Schneider responded swiftly with new methods for enhancing the safety of its drivers. The initial measures included:

Providing drivers with single occupancy lodging for the duration of orientation.

Prescreening drivers for symptoms before they arrive in the classroom.

Implementing social distancing in the classroom, during meals and around the truck.

Thoroughly disinfecting trucks between use by drivers.

Supplying hand sanitizer, gloves, masks and sanitizing wipes to drivers.

Providing grab-and-go groceries at Schneider facilities.

Keeping drivers informed through in-cab tablets.

The remote orientation experience ensures that all drivers remain socially distanced while receiving the same standard curriculum. The company currently offers remote orientation programs at eight total sites. One site in Charlotte, NC, is dedicated for owner-operators who lease their business with Schneider, while the remaining seven sites are for newly hired company drivers of all experience levels. These locations include:

Phoenix

Indianapolis

Gary, IN

Atlanta

Dallas

Carlisle, PA

West Memphis

"COVID-19 may have changed many things about how we live and operate, but it hasn't changed Schneider's commitment to our core value of safety first and always," said Tom DiSalvi, vice president of safety, driver training and compliance at Schneider. "The remote orientation program allows new drivers to experience the same high-quality onboarding program that we have been delivering for decades - just in a socially distant setting."

Drivers who complete orientation remotely do so from a large conference room at a hotel near one of the participating Schneider training facilities. Remote participants are given Chromebooks so they can follow along with the same course and instruction that is being presented in person by an instructor at the Schneider Training Academy. Additionally, Schneider designates driver training associates to remain on-site at the hotel for help if needed.

Another benefit of Schneider's remote onboarding is that it allows drivers to meet and build relationships with other drivers in a safe environment.

For more information about driving opportunities at Schneider, visit SchneiderJobs.com.

