Schneider Honors Drivers With 41st Annual Appreciation Days

Schneider (SNDR) - Get Report, a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, is celebrating Driver Appreciation Days September 15-17. True driver appreciation can never be confined to a week, but over the course of this year's event, drivers will have access to special activities and prize drawings as a way to thank them for their ongoing commitments.

"Drivers are the powertrain of the economy and the industry," said Mark Rourke, Schneider's president and CEO. "Every load they haul has a direct impact on people's lives, especially during the unprecedented events of this year. Driver Appreciation Days allows us to reflect on how valuable their contributions are every day and to provide them with some fun perks in honor of that."

This year, Schneider will adjust its annual event to meet safety protocols and social distancing requirements. Drivers will be able to participate in and have access to the following during Appreciation Days:

Social media chats and other live events

Exclusive Schneider Buzz videos, fleet messages and content on the Schneider Compass app

Gifts waiting for them at Schneider facilities

Pilot app perks, including additional Pilot Points and a free drink

All drivers will also be entered into drawings for prizes, such as:

iPads

Heated lunch boxes

Deluxe truck organizers

Bluetooth speakers

Certificates for Loyalty Points to the company store

Previously the company announced an enhanced incentive program to recognize its drivers' contribution through the pandemic. To acknowledge these efforts, Schneider is offering a special addition to performance pay programs for all company drivers. The increased performance pay rates will be for drivers' third quarter results (paid in November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021). This is in addition to the standard performance pay program and has the potential of adding $500-$700 more in earnings power for Schneider drivers.

It takes a lot of talent to support Schneider's drivers and keep them moving. Typically, Schneider celebrates its non-driving associates (office, shop and warehouse) with a separate Appreciation Week in June. Due to the pandemic, Schneider will recognize all associates during the same week this year. Non-driving Schneider associates will be participating in virtual events, recognition activities and prize drawings to celebrate their contributions.

If you're interested in working for a company that recognizes, respects and celebrates the importance of great work, visit SchneiderJobs.com.

About Schneider

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider's solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management and Port Logistics.

With nearly $5 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 80 years. The company's digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight - Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

