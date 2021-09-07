Schneider Electric Supports IUCN World Congress To Fight Biodiversity Loss And Protect The Natural World

Schneider Electric supports the work of IUCN to preserve natural ecosystems Schneider Electric's commitment to no net loss of biodiversity across its direct operations by 2030 is underway through local and global initiatives Schneider's Sustainability...

Schneider Electric supports the work of IUCN to preserve natural ecosystems

Schneider Electric's commitment to no net loss of biodiversity across its direct operations by 2030 is underway through local and global initiatives

Schneider's Sustainability Program drives change across its direct operations, the wider business ecosystem and with its community of expert partners

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is supporting the work of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to preserve the integrity and diversity of the world's natural ecosystems, by attending the IUCN World Conservation Congress, taking place from 3-11 September.

The IUCN Congress starting today in Marseille, France, is a key environmental milestone ahead of the United Nations conferences on biodiversity and climate, to be held in Kunming and Glasgow, respectively, in the coming months, and brings together private and public sector stakeholders to drive action on today's most pressing environmental and sustainability challenges.

Schneider Electric, which was named the world's most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights Global 100 Index in January 2021, has long been committed to ensuring how companies can promote circularity, protect biodiversity and fight climate change through interrelated and interdependent actions for a nature-positive future.

Since releasing its first end-to-end biodiversity footprint assessment in 2020, by using the Global Biodiversity Score developed by CDC Biodiversité, Schneider Electric is now better equipped to set targets to tackle its direct and indirect impact on biodiversity. Schneider's Sustainability Essentials 2021-2025 program oversees the global implementation of conservation initiatives, with over 300 Schneider sites recently taking part in activities to restore ecosystems as part of World Environment Day. Also in UK, Schneider's Equipment & Transformers Scarborough plant is actively working with local council and biodiversity experts to assess the feasibility of redeveloping land adjacent to its factory to attract wildlife, enhance local species and create a biodiversity-rich, well-being space for employees. In France, Schneider's industrial plant in Brittany is working closely with NGOs for employees to get involved and protect local wildlife.

In May 2021, Schneider published its Biodiversity pledge, committing to no net loss of biodiversity across its direct operations by 2030, and recognized by Act4Nature, an alliance of international companies, NGOs, academic bodies and public institutions. Schneider is also a member of the Science-Based Targets Network for Nature, actively involved in the implementation of biodiversity strategies and action plans.

"Our sustainability program combines climate action with nature conservation and circular business initiatives across Schneider's global operations, through our wider business ecosystem and with a community of expert partners," said Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "This engagement ─ based on science-based targets, research, and leading by example ─ drives change faster."

Recent initiatives include collaboration with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, focusing on how circular economies enable businesses to reduce global biodiversity loss and the launch of the 100 Days of Possibility initiative with the Global Footprint Network, to showcase solutions such as 100% renewable power grids, smart homes and natural resource waste reduction. Schneider Electric signed the European Plastics Pact at its launch in March 2020.

Throughout the IUCN Congress, the Schneider Electric Foundation, under the aegis of Fondation de France, will partner with Art of Change 21's exhibition and creative workshops to raise public awareness of the climate emergency. Schneider Electric representatives will also participate in round table discussions.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

www.se.com

Follow us on:

https://twitter.com/SchneiderElec https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderElectric?brandloc=DISABLE https://www.linkedin.com/company/schneider-electric https://www.youtube.com/user/SchneiderCorporate https://www.instagram.com/schneiderelectric/ https://blog.se.com/

SOURCE Schneider Electric Canada Inc.