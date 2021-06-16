Schneider Electric's Jean-Pascal Tricoire Named A Glassdoor Top CEO In 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric CEO and Chairman Jean-Pascal Tricoire has been named a Glassdoor Top CEO for his ongoing commitment to building an inclusive and empowering employee culture that drives innovation and...

Glassdoor, the worldwide leader in insights about jobs and companies, released its annual Employee Choice Award recognizing the top CEOs in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.

Tricoire ranked second in France and eighth in Canada based on anonymous and voluntary employee feedback throughout the past year. Globally, he holds a 97 per cent approval rating from employees, 24 points higher than the Glassdoor CEO average.

"Great People make Schneider Electric a Great company," says Charise Le, Chief Human Resources Officer at Schneider Electric. "I am delighted that our employees recognize we collectively drive a meaningful purpose to enable progress and sustainability for all. At the same time, we are committed to providing equal opportunities to everyone, everywhere so that our employees are empowered to innovate and manage their unique life and work."

Since being named CEO in 2006, Tricoire's leadership has helped transform Schneider into a global group, extending the scope of the company's activities from a vendor of electrical products to a supplier of digital systems. Tricoire's commitment to sustainability, founded within the purpose of "empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources," led to Schneider being recognized as the 2021 Most Sustainable Corporation in the World by Corporate Knights.

Earlier this year, Tricoire's tenure on the United Nations Global Compact Board was extended for an additional three years as he wraps up his five-year stint as one of the 10 corporate U.N. #HeForShe IMPACT champions. Over the past six years he has led the company in achieving three commitments to advance gender equality, including bringing worldwide pay equity to 99.6 per cent of the global workforce, above the initial goal of 95 per cent.

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO's leadership as well as senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve, disapprove or have no opinion about their CEO's performance. Across the 1.5-million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 per cent.

Employees' Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs are determined using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by France and Canada-based employees between 2nd May, 2020 and 1st May, 2021. To be eligible for the 25 Top CEOs - France, employers must have received at least 25 ratings across the two leadership attributes from France-based employees and have at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility time frame. To be eligible for the 25 Top CEOs - Canada, employers must have received at least 25 ratings across the two leadership attributes from Canadian-based employees and have at least 1,000 employees at the end of the eligibility time frame. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.co.uk/Award/index.htm

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

