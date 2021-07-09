Schneider Electric Recognized As 2021 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner Of The Year Award Winner

Award honours Schneider Electric's longstanding commitment to sustainability and market-leading digital solutions that help customers meet their Sustainable Development Goals Together with Microsoft, Schneider Electric supports customers such as JLL and...

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced that it has been recognized by Microsoft as the company's 2021 Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award winner. The award recognizes the impact Schneider has had helping its customers set and achieve decarbonization goals using its flagship EcoStruxure™ software solutions, which are underpinned by Microsoft technologies.

For the period from 2018-2020, Schneider Electric helped its customers save 134 million tons of CO 2 emissions, now reaching 276 million tons saved by the end of the first quarter of 2021. The Group was named the world's most sustainable corporation by Corporate Knights in February, helping companies to bridge the gap between setting climate change ambitions and achieving them. Using its EcoStruxure™ portfolio of solutions, which are powered by the most advanced evolution of Microsoft Azure, Schneider helps organizations set, achieve, measure and report on science-based decarbonization targets, while positively impacting their bottom line.

" Winning the 2021 Microsoft Sustainability Changemaker Partner of the Year Award is great recognition of the work we are doing together to tackle climate change. This is a highly valued relationship, and going forward, we will work on the on the implementation of a new co-innovate and co-sell solution named EcoStruxure ™ Traceability Advisor. This solution will help our mutual customers connect the vast amount of data across their value chain to build a 360-degree resilient and traceable supply chain," said Philippe Delorme, Executive Vice-President, Energy Management at Schneider Electric. "As the world's most sustainable company by Corporate Knights, we know that the future is green, smart, people-centric, and powered by renewable energy, and we are humbled that our mission is shared by our partners, as we continue to expand our product offering and strengthen our 30-year relationship with Microsoft to build a sustainable future together."

Customers Schneider Electric has helped, together with Microsoft, include JLL, one of the world's largest owners of real estate. JLL has set bold commitments to reduce its carbon footprint and obtain actionable energy and sustainability data across its investment portfolio.

Darren Battle, JLL's Asia-Pacific Head of Corporate Real Estate and Workplace says: "Thanks to Schneider's EcoStruxure™ for Real Estate solution, JLL's new Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore uses smart IoT technologies to support the company's ambitions of creating the workplace of the future. This solution helps JLL improve the well-being of the occupants of the building, reduce energy use by 30 per cent, and increase overall building value in a completely sustainable way."

With this award, Schneider Electric was also recognized by Microsoft for developing a comprehensive energy management and sustainability strategy for Blackstone, one of the world's largest private equity firms. Schneider Electric implemented its flagship ESG software solution, EcoStruxure™ Resource Advisor, to capture and normalize energy and utility data at all levels of Blackstone's portfolio, from individual sites to regional cross sections.

Data from Resource Advisor allows Blackstone to negotiate contracts with utilities and other suppliers, getting the right source of energy at the lowest possible rates. The data is also used to develop sector-specific scorecards, which are automatically updated to drive program participation across critical KPIs. This has helped Blackstone to save tens of millions of dollars on its energy consumption from sustainability efforts and strategic energy sourcing. In September 2020, Blackstone set a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 15 per cent within the first three years of buying any asset or company across its portfolio. Solutions from Schneider Electric are a key component of Blackstone's success in achieving this goal.

With more than 15 years of sustainability leadership, Schneider Electric has also committed to achieve net zero across the entirety of its value chain by 2050, and, earlier this year, implemented its Zero Carbon Project, an ambitious new program designed to help its top 1,000 suppliers reduce their emissions 50 per cent by 2025.

About Schneider Electric

