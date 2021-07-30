Schneider Electric Moves Forward With Its Sustainability Impact Targets, Mobilizing Support From Employees, Partners And Customers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, published today its half-year progress overview on setting up and advancing on its 2021-2025 sustainability impact...

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, published today its half-year progress overview on setting up and advancing on its 2021-2025 sustainability impact targets. Schneider Electric, named as the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 by the Corporate Knights Global 100 Index, announced the acceleration of its sustainability strategy in January, aligned to its commitments regarding climate, resources, trust, equal opportunities, generations, and local communities.

Since then, the Group has successfully launched The Zero Carbon Project, its initiative to halve carbon emissions of its top supply chain partners by 2025, a call to action already joined by 91% of them. By engaging, training, and supporting the sustainable transformation of each of its 1,000 partners, the Group will sharply reduce its Scope 3 emissions. 917 suppliers have now been trained and are ready to drive climate action as part of this project.

As the digital partner for efficiency and sustainability, Schneider Electric also continues to support its customers in attaining their own sustainability goals, with digital innovation and solutions. The Roca Group has recently opted for Schneider Electric's climate change consulting services to accelerate their transformation. Since 2018, Schneider has helped its customers save and avoid 302 million tons of CO 2 emissions.

"A successful sustainability program can only be built on trust and engagement." said Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "It's very encouraging to see such a high-level mobilization from our supply chain partners in our decarbonization journey, as well as that of our customers and employees - all of whom count on our unique expertise and experience in this field."

With regards to local initiatives, 100% of Schneider Electric's country and zone presidents have identified and established all their local targets for 2025, confirming strong engagement and commitment from around the globe to deliver always more meaningful sustainability impact.

Detailed results and highlights of the Schneider Sustainability Impact (SSI) program are presented in the quarterly report.

