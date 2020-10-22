Schneider Electric Launches World's First Uninterruptible Power Supply Designed From The Start With Gamers In Mind -- The APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS

ANDOVER, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric , the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today launches the APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS. This stylish and state-of-the-art uninterruptible power supply (UPS) is designed to protect gaming gear and maintain connection through power irregularities — keeping PC and console gamers in the game. As the first UPS specifically designed with gamers in mind, the APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS delivers uninterrupted power protection, even during power outages.

As gamers invest more in their equipment and spend more time winning games, protecting both is critical. The APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS features sine wave battery backup power, delivering the smooth electrical current required by sensitive electronics and AVR (Automatic Voltage Regulation) to help protect against power irregularities and resulting glitches during an outage, while helping to extend the lifespan of gaming equipment. The APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS also boasts a patented reactor circle which provides status of remaining power, surges, dips, power outages and building wiring faults visible from every angle.

Schneider Electric is also a D&H Certified Esports Provider , meaning that esports enthusiasts and pros alike can play with peace of mind, knowing their reputation won't be tarnished over something outside of their control. Adding the APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS to their setup allows both professional and recreational gamers to be confident that they will remain:

"Power irregularities are not just limited to storms. Gaming gear is highly sensitive electronics and unclean power can cause game disruption or damage equipment. At the end of the day - it's not if, it's when," said Christian Enriquez, Global Product Marketing Manager, Schneider Electric. "Winning your match is about teamwork and a quality of a great team member is reliability. APC Back-UPS Pro gaming helps you stay in the game and being there for your team when they need you most."

APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS Key Features:

The APC Back-UPS™ Pro Gaming UPS is available for purchase starting today in North America for USD $259.99 at retail stores nationwide and online at Amazon , Newegg and B&H Photo . Soon to be available at Best Buy and Microcenter.

