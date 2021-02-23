Schneider Electric Again Named One Of The World's Most Ethical Companies By The Ethisphere® Institute

Recognition honours companies' commitment to integrity and to making values-based decisions Schneider Electric has long committed to upholding itself and its partner ecosystem to high social, governance and ethical standards MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has once again been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the world's most ethical companies.

Created in 2006, the annual World's Most Ethical Company® list honours companies that have demonstrated exemplary ethical leadership in their industries, raising the standard of corporate behaviour as both the right thing to do, and as an effective long-term strategy. Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 22 countries and 47 industries.

"We're very proud to be listed once again as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute," said Olivier Blum, Schneider Electric's Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer. "Ethical behaviour is non-negotiable: it is the critical foundation on which sustainable business activity and trust have to be built, a pillar of our sustainability commitments."

Schneider's "Principles of Responsibility" ethics charter, a dynamic ethics and compliance program, and a strong speak-up culture together ensure that any compliance issues are effectively prevented, swiftly identified and addressed.

Schneider Electric has long committed to upholding itself and its partner ecosystem to high social, governance and ethical standards. The company's recently-announced 2021-2025 Sustainability Impact program includes the objective of maintaining the confidence of all of its employees in reporting behaviours that conflict with its Principles of Trust, as well as a new target to ensure that 100% of its strategic suppliers provide decent work to their employees (in line with the International Labor Organization's definition of decent work).

"While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead - above all other institutions - on earning the trust of stakeholders through resilience and a commitment to ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. "The World's Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Schneider Electric for earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation."

Find the full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies HERE.

