Schneider Electric Advances Its Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy With Appointment Of Chief AI Officer And Creation Of New AI Hub

Schneider appoint Philippe Rambach as first Chief AI Officer (CAIO) and establish a global AI Hub focused on data and analytics

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, is advancing its AI strategy by appointing its first Chief AI Officer (CAIO) and opening a global AI Hub. Having implemented several flagship AI business cases, the Hub will ensure scalability and deliver measurable value to current and future AI projects.

The newly appointed CAIO, Philippe Rambach, will be tasked with driving AI innovation at scale, both internally and for customers, to provide greater overall efficiency and sustainability through data-based insights. Providing the right technology platforms, analytics, process guidance, and expertise, while partnering with all data platform owners to create the right foundations for data federation will be an important step in this digital journey.

A commitment to AI innovation

" At Schneider Electric, we believe that AI has the potential to transform entire industries. As such, it requires a clear, bold AI strategy and C-suite attention", said Peter Weckesser, Chief Digital Officer at Schneider Electric. "We must create the best possible conditions and partnerships to design build and deliver AI solutions that meet the challenges of our customers. The appointment of Philippe and the opening of the AI Hub enable us to deliver uniquely innovative AI projects at scale and future proof our business."

Schneider Electric is helping its customers collect data from the whole value chain, which is critical in decision making, agility and decarbonization. The company is aiming to turn unstructured data into valuable insights into business and environmental actions. The new AI-driven business models that Schneider Electric envisions, demands new tools and approaches that apply the newest AI technologies.

Besides using AI to help customers unlock efficiency and sustainability, the newly created global AI Hub will also focus on the development of internal AI applications used at Schneider and their adoption at scale. The Hub will enable the company to become AI-driven across all internal domains, combining technology, process, and human enablers.

The newly appointed CAIO

"We listen to our customers and see the need for advanced AI technologies to solve their challenges in energy management, industrial automation, and sustainability" said Philippe Rambach, Chief AI Officer at Schneider Electric. "As an organization, we are constantly striving to promote digitalization and ensure we work in the most efficient ways. In my new position, I want to answer one critical question: How can we leverage the benefits of AI to drive efficiency, sustainability, and quality in everything we do? I'm excited to see what the future of AI at Schneider Electric holds."

Philippe Rambach is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and joined Schneider Electric in 2010 from AREVA. He has more than 20 years of experience in strategy, innovation, and business responsibility in many industries. He held various leadership roles in Industrial Automation. Most recently, as SVP Industrial Automation Commercial, where he led the commercial organization. Having an international career background, he will be executing this new global role from France reporting to the Chief Digital Officer, Peter Weckesser.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

