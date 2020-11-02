Schmitt Industries Receives Compliance Notice From Nasdaq

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On November 2, 2020, Schmitt Industries, Inc. (SMIT) - Get Report (the "Company" or "Schmitt") received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, based on the October 30, 2020 filing of the Company's Form 10-Q for the period ended August 31, 2020, the Company is now in compliance with NASDAQ's listing requirements.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc., founded in 1987, designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products, solutions and services through its Acuity® and Xact® product lines. Acuity provides laser and white light sensor distance measurement and dimensional sizing products, and our Xact line provides ultrasonic-based remote tank monitoring products and related monitoring revenues for markets in the Internet of Things environment. The Company also owns and operates Ample Hills Creamery, a beloved ice cream manufacturer and retailer based in Brooklyn, NY.

