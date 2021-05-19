Schmitt Industries Announces New IOS And Android Xact Configuration Applications

PORTLAND, Ore., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. announces the release of new mobile applications on both iOS and Android for Xact Tank Monitor Installation and Configuration. The applications work across both platforms, streamlining the process for both Android and Apple users.

Users can now utilize the new and improved mobile apps in the field, with quicker connection times to devices and intuitive navigation for installation, modifications, battery changes, troubleshooting, setting verification, and more.

Both apps are now available for download on their respective mobile app stores.

For more information on Xact Tank Monitoring, please visit https://www.xact-data.com/ or reach us at xactsales@schmitt-ind.com

