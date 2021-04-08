Schmitt Industries Announces New AR550 High Speed Laser Sensor For Acuity Laser

PORTLAND, Ore., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schmitt Industries, Inc. announces the release of the AR550, Acuity Laser's newest High Speed Laser Sensor. The AR550 laser offers a higher speed capability from our popular AR500.

"We are thrilled to offer this product on a wider scale to the high speed measurement industry," said Nick Catalano, Acuity's General Manager. "The AR550 represents the continued evolution of Acuity's high speed lasers."

The AR550 is Acuity's fastest triangulation device for dimensional and distance measurement. At sampling rates up to 70kHz, these sensors are typically used for applications that demand high speed such as vibration measurements, scanning of roads, vehicle crash test, and ballistic measurements.

The AR550 high speed laser sensor comes in one compact package size with 9 different measurement ranges: 2mm, 5mm, 10mm, 25mm, 50mm, 100mm, 250mm, 500mm, and 750mm. The sampling rate of the AR550 can be specified and the high-speed sensor can transmit its highest sampling rates via Ethernet output.

BUILT FOR SPEED

Unlike other high-speed sensors, the AR550 electronics are integrated directly inside the compact sensor. Different laser power options are available. Higher power outputs are useful in applications where the target is especially dark and far away.

Potential applications of the AR550 include:

Scanning of roads - road surfacing, road profiling, road texturing, etc.

Vibration measurement - speaker displacement, engine displacement, structural displacement testing

Capturing fast events - crash test sensors, environmental/infrastructure testing

High speed measurements needed on hot targets

Another feature of the AR550 is the versatility of its options. For example, the product has environmental endurance options to prepare it for more extreme temperature ranges, such as an internal heater that allows the sensor to be operated in temperatures down to -30°C (-22°F) and an air jacket that allows it to operate in ambient temperatures as high as 120°C (248°F).

"Including the AR550 in our catalog provides new and existing customers with the best sensor options they need for their high speed measurement challenges," Catalano comments.

Exact details and product specifications on the AR550 High Speed Laser Sensor can be found on the Acuity Laser website at the following link, along with downloadable PDF datasheets and user manuals:

https://www.acuitylaser.com/product/laser-sensors/short-range-sensors/ar550-high-speed-laser-sensor/

For any media inquiries or more information on this product, please reach out to Acuity Laser at sales@acuitylaser.com

