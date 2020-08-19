Schifino Lee Wins National Account For Steel Manufacturers Association To Rebrand The Image Of Steelmaking In The USA

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Manufacturers Association (SMA), headquartered in Washington D.C., has chosen Schifino Lee Advertising + Branding as its agency of record for a new communications campaign. Schifino Lee will work with the organization to rebrand the domestic steel industry as the cleanest, most advanced, high-tech and sustainable steel industry in the world. SMA selected Schifino Lee to communicate its message to targeted audiences nationwide including opinion leaders, legislators, shareholders and environmentalists.

Founded in 1988, SMA is the largest steel industry trade association in the United States and is the primary trade association representing North American EAF steel producers. EAF steelmakers account for almost 70 percent of domestic steelmaking capacity using an innovative, 21st century production process that is less energy-intensive and has lower carbon emissions than traditional steelmaking.

"Schifino Lee has a great track record in helping organizations better define themselves, both within their industry and to external publics," said Philip Bell, SMA president. "We look forward to working with their team."

Over the next year, Schifino Lee will be conducting in-depth research and interviews with SMA members and stakeholders to craft a cohesive new brand. The agency engagement will include a new website, digital content and public relations. Schifino Lee will also build a multi-year communication plan featuring a mix of paid, earned and self-published media. The new campaign is set to launch in the first quarter of 2021.

"Our deep experience in B2B manufacturing and metals recycling positions us as an ideal agency partner for the Steel Manufacturers Association," said Schifino Lee Co-Founder Paola Schifino.

Schifino Lee is no stranger to large-scale, integrated campaigns. The agency currently works with Peoples Gas on a state-wide Florida campaign to educate residents on the benefits of natural gas. It also recently rebranded the national electric utility for the Caribbean nation of Grenada, transforming its image from dated and industrial to dynamic, innovative and forward-thinking.

"We're thrilled to work with SMA to craft a cohesive brand and message strategy," said Ben Lee, co-founder of Schifino Lee. "Being their agency partner, we will passionately work for SMA and its members to achieve the organization's goals."

About Schifino Lee:Schifino Lee's passion for creativity and strategy mixed with their "Innovate or Die" philosophy is the fire that has helped the agency blaze trails ever since 1993. As traditional advertising has turned digital, as passive media has shifted to social and content strategy, Schifino Lee has constantly evolved with the marketing landscape so clients can be seen and be heard. Today, Schifino Lee is a leading Tampa-based agency that works with regional, national, and international clients to bring their vision to life by moving people with brilliant ideas. For more information, visit SchifinoLee.com.

