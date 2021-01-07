Schechter Investment Advisors Adds Alan Slaughter As Director Of Investment Services

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Schechter Investment Advisors, an independent registered investment advisor and private capital firm, has announced the addition of Alan Slaughter as Director of Investment Services.

Slaughter, a senior investment services professional with more than 14 years of experience in family office service and asset management, has held multiple strategic and operational roles with investment advisory firms in the Boston area, including, Via Global Advisors LLC, Merrill Lynch, Lake Street Advisors LLC, and Athena Capital Advisors.

Slaughter brings to Schechter Investment Advisors a diverse and broad set of skills to help high-net-worth clients navigate the complex landscape of wealth management. Alan oversees all day-to-day investment activities ensuring that Schechter values permeate all advisory services. Alan is instrumental in the management and service of Schechter's holistic offering, including a cutting-edge client portal and investment technology tools.

"We are thrilled to bring on Alan as our Director of Investment Services," said Aaron Hodari, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, Schechter Investment Advisors. "Alan will play a crucial role in supporting our growth trajectory, at both the strategic and tactical levels, while refining our business model alongside the processes and technology necessary to enhance productivity while providing exceptional service to our clients."

Slaughter graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2006 with a degree in music. A Michigan native, growing up not far from the Schechter home office, he currently resides in Boston, MA.

About Schechter:

Schechter is a boutique, third generation wealth advisory firm. For over 80 years, we have been quietly advising wealthy families on financial matters including institutional quality investments, private capital, financial planning, income and estate taxes, business succession, charitable planning, and advanced life insurance design. Our multi-disciplined team consists of JDs, CPAs, LLMs, CLTCs, CLUs, PFSs, CAPs, MBAs, CIMA participants®, CFP® practitioners and CFA® charterholders.

