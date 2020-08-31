Schafer Condon Carter Adds Global PR & Digital Capabilities With Acquisition Of TimeZoneOne

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) has acquired 100 percent of the operations of TimeZoneOne (TZO), a multi-faceted PR and digital agency based in Chicago with offices in New Zealand and Canada.

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) has acquired 100 percent of the operations of TimeZoneOne (TZO), a multi-faceted PR and digital agency based in Chicago with offices in New Zealand and Canada. TZO serves a global roster of clients in entertainment, hospitality, tourism and consumer goods. In addition to serving as the PR and digital agency of record for the Illinois Office of Tourism, other notable U.S. clients include the State of Illinois, Navy Pier and the Magnificent Mile Association.

The acquisition marks another step forward in SCC's growth journey as they take their mission statement, "We work for humans," to heart through data-driven human insights paired with inventive creativity. SCC announced earlier this month it won Ad Age's Small Agency of the Year Award for the second time in three years.

"The addition of TZO's people, capabilities and global perspective immediately makes SCC a better partner for our clients," said SCC CEO Richard McDonald. "This creates synergies across capabilities and clients as well as leverages complementary strengths between the two agencies."

Recently celebrating its 25 th anniversary, TZO will continue operating independently with Daniel Thomas remaining at the helm as president and CEO. In addition to digital and PR services, TZO also offers website design and development, creative, travel trade marketing, video production, social media strategy and more.

"Along with our shared agency values, SCC's focus on data-driven creative is the perfect fit with our PR and digitally native approach," said TZO President and CEO Daniel Thomas. "TZO has always been on a path to be part of something special, and today's announcement marks an exciting milestone in that evolution. We are thrilled to join forces with SCC and look forward to the opportunities ahead for both agencies."

About SCC

SCC is an independent, digitally driven, full-service creative agency that builds brands and businesses through data-driven human insights and powerful brand ideas. A simple mission - We work for humans™. - fuels our entrepreneurial, results-obsessed culture. Based in Chicago's West Loop neighborhood, SCC was named Small Agency of The Year by Ad Age in 2018 and 2020 and has been consistently named one of the Top Workplaces in Chicago. We are privileged to work with amazing client partners including Kellogg's, Danone, the Chicago Cubs, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC., Casey's General Stores, First Midwest Bank, University of Chicago Medicine, Home Partners of America, Portillo's Restaurants and Solo Cup. For more visit https://schafercondoncarter.com/

About TZO

TimeZoneOne integrates brand building, public relations, website development, digital marketing, social media management, content creation and experiential activations. This integrated approach delivers more effective communications, stronger results and better ROI. Founded in New Zealand in 1994, TimeZoneOne's global headquarters is in downtown Chicago, with offices in New Zealand and Canada. Industry recognition includes Communicator Awards, PRSA Skyline Awards, PCC Skyline Awards, Telly Awards, an Effie, Mercury Award, W3 Awards, and Davey Award. For more visit www.timezoneone.com .

