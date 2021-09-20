Scenthound Announces Signing Of Three New Multi-Unit Development Agreements Amid Ongoing Explosive Growth Nationwide

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, announced today the signing of three multi-unit agreements to develop 15 new locations (or "Scenters") throughout Texas, bringing the rapidly-growing brand to major markets including Austin, Dallas and Houston. Since launching its franchise initiative in 2019, Scenthound has experienced explosive nationwide expansion fueled by the brand's revolutionary approach to routine dog care and proven business model tailor-made for scalability. Over the next several years, as local franchisees spearhead the brand's development throughout Texas and other major cities across the U.S., Scenthound will make crucial services that significantly improve dogs' health and wellbeing increasingly accessible and affordable in communities nationwide.

Over the past year, Scenthound's blue-ocean strategy, innovative business model, and proprietary technology has continually attracted established multi-unit operators from a variety of industries, with over 100 Scenters open or under development in major markets including Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, Georgia and more. The innovative franchise concept's significant recent success has garnered industry recognition, with Scenthound making its debut on the Inc. 5000 this year.

"By pioneering the concept of routine hygiene and preventative care for all dogs, Scenthound has emerged as the biggest disrupter in the pet industry today, and we're proud to be the trailblazers behind this revolutionary approach. After spending years as small business owners ourselves in the pet industry, we leveraged our expertise to develop a business model that offers growth potential unparalleled in the franchising space, and our rapidly growing network of franchisees recognize that they've tapped into the next big thing," said Tim Vogel, CEO of Scenthound. "Our latest multi-unit deals in Texas are just the beginning of our aggressive nationwide growth, and we look forward to expanding Scenthound's footprint coast to coast as more franchise partners seek to join the most viable opportunity in franchising today."

As part of the recent development agreements for Texas, new Scenthound franchisees and their growth plans include:

David and Michelle Smith , who also own and operate three Massage Envy franchises in Dallas , are fueling Scenthound's growth throughout the greater Dallas market with 10 new Scenters slated to open by 2025. The Smiths attribute Scenthound's membership-based business model and industry-leading innovation as motivators for diversifying their franchise portfolio with the brand, highlighting how the pet wellness concept is ideal for multi-unit operators.

who also own and operate three Massage Envy franchises in , are fueling Scenthound's growth throughout the The Smiths attribute Scenthound's membership-based business model and industry-leading innovation as motivators for diversifying their franchise portfolio with the brand, highlighting how the pet wellness concept is ideal for multi-unit operators. Marc Spieler and Matt Woolsey , who previously spent collectively 40 years in the oil and gas industry, are bringing three new Scenthound franchises to Houston . Marc Spieler is a serial entrepreneur who has owned and worked with real estate and Fortune 50 companies, and will be driving Scenthound's entrance in the Houston market alongside his partner Matt Woolsey , a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

who previously spent collectively 40 years in the oil and gas industry, are bringing is a serial entrepreneur who has owned and worked with real estate and Fortune 50 companies, and will be driving Scenthound's entrance in the market alongside his partner , a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Larry Maddalena ,a multi-unit operator of 11 The Joint Chiropractic franchises, and his partner Adam Bordes are spearheading the development of two Scenters in Austin , slated to open by 2022. Larry Maddalena's 15-year career in franchising includes opening the 12th-ever The Joint, a chiropractic franchise concept with more than 500 locations today. His partner Adam Bordes was one of his first employees at The Joint.

"What initially sparked our interest in Scenthound was the brand's continued success throughout 2020, which spoke volumes about the strength and viability of its business model. During the pandemic, while many independent groomers went out of business and big box retailers were required to temporarily close, Scenthound remained open as its routine care services for dogs were deemed essential, truly highlighting how this concept is entirely unlike any other in the pet segment," said Larry Maddalena, Scenthound Austin franchisee. "In addition to its recession-resistant model, the brand's innovative, proprietary technology coupled with the unparalleled expertise of its corporate support team make Scenthound one of the best franchise opportunities available. We're thrilled to be bringing such a game-changing concept to our community."

Founded in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo Tim and Jessica Vogel, Scenthound's membership-based business model is designed to make routine dog care accessible and affordable. With unique service offerings focused on health over beautification and designed to demystify dog care, members receive—at minimum—a monthly Basic Hygiene package, where technicians provide a bath, ear cleaning, nail clipping and teeth brushing. These services are elevated through the integration of innovative technology; following each visit, members receive a digital S.C.E.N.T. Check™ detailing an assessment of the dog's overall external health, empowering owners to make data-driven decisions and better understand the needs of their pet.

With Scenters opening across the country, Scenthound is in the midst of rapid growth and seeking multi-unit operators looking to join the next big thing in franchising. Franchise opportunities remain in areas across the U.S. including Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas, among others.

For more information about development opportunities with Scenthound, contact Patti Rother, VP of Franchise Development, at patti@scenthound.com or 561.288.3997, or visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

About ScenthoundFounded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. As the fastest-growing pet franchise in the nation, the brand's services are elevated through the integration and innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check™ (Skin, Coat, Earns, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external health following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has sold more than 100 locations across over a dozen states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn. To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com.

