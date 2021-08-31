Scentbird Subscription Service Now Available In Canada

The Revolutionary Fragrance Discovery Platform Expands Reach

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fragrance subscription company, Scentbird , today announces its expansion to the Canadian market. Following an increasing demand from Canadian consumers who lack the variety and convenience of online fragrance shopping that Scentbird's US subscribers have grown accustomed to, the brand will now offer the same fragrance experience to its Canadian neighbours.

Scentbird CEO, Mariya Nurislamova is ecstatic for the launch into Scentbird's first international market. "We've enabled our US members to integrate fragrance into their everyday lives for 7 years, and over that time we've had thousands of requests from Canadians. We're so happy to be able to bring those same benefits to our Northern neighbours," says Nurislamova.

The Canada Launch was stickhandled by Steven Rivera, Scentbird's VP of Customer Experience & GM of International, adding, "The Canadian launch is just the start of our international expansion, and we're advancing our plans to launch in other countries as part of our role as the premier destination for fragrance discovery. Our focus is always providing affordable value for luxury fragrances, in every country we can."

The platform's expansion will allow Canadian members to choose from the same 700+ designer and niche fragrances currently available in the US market for a monthly subscription of $15.95 plus a standard $4.95 fee for international shipping. As part of the extension, the company plans to build an even more customized experience by partnering with Canadian fragrance brands in the future.

This announcement follows a strong 2021 for Scentbird. The company launched Sanctuary , Scentbird's eco-conscious fragrance line that supports endangered species earlier this year. Confessions of a Rebel , another Scentbird-owned brand, released new unisex fragrances and will expand its category offering with the addition of deodorants and shower gels next month. Scentbird also announced its certification as a Great Place to Work ® for employees in June. With plans to expand into more international markets in the coming months, Scentbird predicts a clear upward trajectory for the business as it soars into Q4.

About Scentbird

Scentbird is the first-ever fragrance subscription service to provide a sustainable approach to scents. With over 700 niche and designer brands ranging from Jason Wu to Versace, Scentbird allows consumers to discover new fragrances of their choosing every single month. www.scentbird.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scentbird-subscription-service-now-available-in-canada-301365729.html

SOURCE Scentbird