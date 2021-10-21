SCE To Add 535 Megawatts Of Energy Storage To Improve Grid Reliability — Resources Are Expected For Summer 2022

To increase grid reliability for next summer, Southern California Edison will add 535 megawatts of battery energy storage at three strategically located SCE substations. This action responds to Gov. Gavin Newsom's emergency proclamation to accelerate the rapid deployment of new clean energy and storage projects for summer 2021 and 2022. SCE will use land at its existing substations to quickly develop, permit and interconnect the battery storage resources. The company has contracted with Ameresco to install the battery energy storage systems that are expected to be online next August.

SCE will substantially increase the amount of energy storage capacity it has available to mitigate the risk of potential customer outages if the West experiences a summer of extreme heat. The additional 535 MWs of SCE-owned storage complement the long-term capacity contracts completed last year — 1,355 MWs of utility-scale battery storage and 5 MWs of demand response that uses energy from customer-owned energy storage. It will bring SCE's total amount of installed and procured storage capacity to about 2,810 MWs.

"The steps we are taking today will benefit our customers in many ways. They will make the grid more resilient to the effects of extreme weather and will help us continue our progress toward the clean energy future, which is essential to combating climate change," said Kevin Payne, president and CEO of SCE. "Electric utilities like SCE have a critical role in integrating renewable energy into the grid. The clean energy then powers clean transportation and buildings, and in doing so, creates clean energy jobs that benefit Southern Californians economically and environmentally."

By locating the battery storage at its substations, SCE will be able to meet electricity demands more effectively in the San Joaquin Valley, Rancho Cucamonga and nearby communities as well as the greater Long Beach area, including the Port of Long Beach, while enhancing overall grid reliability. The batteries can be charged when electricity demand is lower and store nearly 2,150 megawatt-hours. They will also decrease the grid's dependence on natural gas power plants as California transitions to a clean energy future.

As laid out in Pathway 2045, SCE estimates the state needs to add 30 GW of utility-scale storage to the grid and 10 GW of storage from distributed energy resources to meet the state's clean energy and carbon neutrality goals. These new battery energy storage systems will help California meet these goals and also help Edison International, SCE's parent company, meet its 2045 net-zero greenhouse gas emissions commitment, which covers the power SCE delivers to customers and Edison International's enterprisewide operations, including supply chain.

About Southern California EdisonAn Edison International (EIX) - Get Edison International Report company, Southern California Edison is one of the nation's largest electric utilities, serving a population of approximately 15 million via 5 million customer accounts in a 50,000-square-mile service area within Central, Coastal and Southern California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021006117/en/