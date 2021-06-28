SCAT Airlines Signs Up For Sabre's Passenger Reservations System

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCAT Airlines, one of the largest carriers in Kazakhstan, and Sabre Corporation (SABR) - Get Report, the leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new strategic partnership, building on Sabre's other achievements in the central Asian region.

Under the new agreement, SCAT Airlines will migrate to Sabre's passenger reservations system, SabreSonic. It will also leverage Sabre's industry-first Commercial Platform to create a differentiated brand experience for travelers while also helping the airline to maximize revenue.By delivering real-time, customer-centric offers to the airline's customers, Sabre's technology will help SCAT achieve its ambitious plans to lead the recovery and future growth of travel in Kazakhstan.

"As we navigate the new travel environment, it's very important for us to be agile and able to deliver personalized offers to our customers at the right time and through the right channels," said Vladimir Denisov, president, SCAT Airlines. "Our new agreement with Sabre is an essential pillar in our strategy, providing us with modern reservations technology, intelligent revenue management and scalable platform capabilities, which will help enable us to unlock new opportunities, provide best-in-class customer experience and maximize profitability."

Also part of the agreement, SCAT will adopt Sabre's Revenue Optimizer to help maximize revenue streams in this challenging environment. Pre-COVID-19, pricing and availability depended on large volumes of historical booking and pricing data. However, the pandemic has created an unprecedented change in supply and demand, making this data less reliable. Revenue Optimizer will help SCAT adapt to changing conditions based on the latest real-time information.

"Given the current environment and pressure on the travel industry, it is more important than ever for airlines to use robust and intelligent technologies to forecast, analyze and optimize operations and revenue streams," said Dino Gelmetti, Vice President EMEA, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Sabre plans to enhance its presence in Kazakhstan and provide SCAT Airlines with the capabilities to achieve profitable growth and to pioneer the future of travel. Today's announcement demonstrates SCAT's forward-looking approach and Sabre's deep commitment to supporting the global aviation industry."

This investment in robust core technology demonstrates advancements in SCAT's strategy to create seamless, elevated experiences for travelers while improving operational efficiency and long-term growth.

About Sabre CorporationSabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About SCAT AirlinesSCAT Airlines is one of the largest carriers in the Republic of Kazakhstan founded over 24 years ago. The company operates scheduled domestic and international flights, as well as charter flights under the Sunday Airlines brand. SCAT Airlines' fleet consists of 22 aircrafts manufactured in the USA and Canada. The airline has been a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) since March 2018. SCAT Airlines is implementing the construction of a new Shymkent airport complex, which will include a passenger terminal and the largest aviation technical base in the region. SCAT Airlines plans to launch more than 12 domestic and 16 international routes from the new hub to connect the southern part of Kazakhstan with the Baltics, China, the Russian Federation, the Caucasus, Thailand, India and the European Union.

SABR-F

Media Contacts: Kristin Hays kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle heidi.castle@sabre.com sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors Kevin Crissey kevin.crissey@sabre.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scat-airlines-signs-up-for-sabres-passenger-reservations-system-301321029.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation