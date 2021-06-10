Scarlett Hotel Group & Trailbreak Partners Plan New InterContinental Hotel For San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scarlett Hotel Group (SHG) announced today that the company has purchased the former Wyndham San Antonio River Walk, located at 111 East Pecan Street in San Antonio, as part of a joint venture with Trailbreak Partners. The new owners have closed the property to begin implementing plans for a $50 million overhaul of the hotel which will be transformed to a luxury, full-service, four-star, 390-room InterContinental hotel in early 2023.

"Turning this property into a luxury hotel is an amazing opportunity for us to contribute to the city of San Antonio," said Zio Pekovic, principal and co-founder of SHG. " San Antonio has been ranked within the top three cities for conferences for many years, [i] and we're proud to bring a luxury hotel brand like InterContinental into the central business district, minutes from the Henry B. González Convention Center."

Jordan Scharg, principal at Trailbreak Partners agreed. " San Antonio continues to be a leading city for conferences. Meeting and conference planners looking at convention locations for 2023 and beyond will have a brand new, high-end lodging option in San Antonio right on the River Walk."

"The InterContinental brand is recognized by travelers around the world for unparalleled luxury, sophistication and superior, personalized service and we are excited to partner with SHG and Trailbreak Partners to bring the brand to the San Antonio's landmark River Walk," said Julienne Smith, senior vice president of development, Americas, IHG.

Hotel Background and Future Plans Located on the coveted San Antonio River Walk in the heart of downtown, the hotel originally opened as an office building in 1958. The 21-story structure sits adjacent to the Weston Centre, and includes a rooftop pool with downtown views as well as direct access to the River Walk and river taxi landing area.

The $50 million renovation will include 40,000 square feet of meeting space, enhanced food and beverage options, nearly 3,000 square feet of dining/restaurant space, and luxury rooftop amenities. The new hotel will be the only InterContinental hotel in San Antonio, catering to the city's strong convention and business travel market, as well as expanding its presence in the high-end leisure market. With a legacy of luxury built over 75 years, the InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts brand makes travel alluring, each property connecting well-travelled guests to what's special about a destination. Guests enjoy the brand's signature VIP services through a dedicated InterContinental® Ambassador programme and an exclusive Club InterContinental® experience.

More information about the hotel's development, architectural, and food and beverage plans will be available as work begins within the next several months. Inquiries about the hotel can be sent to sanantonio@scarletthotelgroup.com.

About Scarlett Hotel Group, www.scarletthotelgroup.com Scarlett Hotel Group (SHG) was formed by three hotel industry veterans determined to put the hospitality back into the hotel management business. Andrew Scarlett, Rob Sadoff and Zio Pekovic are focused on growth through hotel acquisitions and development as well as the growth of their strong management team. As one of the premier hotel management companies in the industry, SHG drives each hotel performance through a growth and development plan created specifically for the properties' key leaders based on their unique talents. SHG has offices in Chicago and Nashville with operating hotels in states throughout the country including Illinois, Florida, Nebraska, Missouri and is excited to add Texas as they continue expansion of the portfolio.

About Trailbreak Partners, LLC, www.trailbreakpartners.com Trailbreak Partners is a Denver-based private equity firm focused on infill real estate investment and development and opportunistic corporate acquisitions. The firm's principals have unique expertise in successfully managing the complexities of urban redevelopment including entitlements, environmental issues, infrastructure, finance and public-private partnerships. Trailbreak Partners has completed and is currently working on nearly $500 million worth of real estate development and investment volume. Their investment and development portfolio spans multifamily, industrial, residential, retail, and land. Trailbreak Partners finds opportunities and creates opportunities where others may not see them.

About IHG Hotels & Resorts, www.ihg.com IHG Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company, with a purpose to provide True Hospitality for Good. With a family of 16 hotel brands and IHG Rewards, one of the world's largest hotel loyalty programmes, IHG has nearly 6,000 open hotels in more than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 in the development pipeline. Visit us online for more about our hotels and reservations and IHG Rewards. For our latest news, visit our Newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Media Contact Beth Strautz, Vagus, Inc. beth@vaguspr.com 773-895-5387

[i] SmartAsset, "Best Cities for Conferences - 2020 Edition," https://smartasset.com/checking-account/best-cities-for-conferences-2020#q=Best%20Cities%20for%20Conferences

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scarlett-hotel-group--trailbreak-partners-plan-new-intercontinental-hotel-for-san-antonio-301309981.html

SOURCE Scarlett Hotel Group