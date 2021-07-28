Scarinci Hollenbeck Founder Ranked #7 In NJBiz Law Power 50 List

LYNDHURST, N.J., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey's leading business journal NJBiz recently ranked Scarinci Hollenbeck's Founding & Managing Partner Donald Scarinci #7 on their annual Law Power 50 list. The annual list recognizes the most influential attorneys in the state.

"I am honored and humbled to be considered part of this diverse and prestigious group of leaders," stated Mr. Scarinci.

NJBiz sought to honor "the best problem solvers the state has to offer" with their Law Power 50 listing. The 2021 list focused on business owners and professionals who have proven themselves "up to the challenge" in adapting to the ongoing economic circumstances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last thirty years, Donald Scarinci has remained a fixture in New Jersey's municipal and public law space. He has successfully navigated through some of the most complex issues facing the state's municipalities, earning his reputation as a go-to attorney for handling these matters. Mr. Scarinci has also been ranked on New Jersey Globe's Power list for multiple consecutive years and in 2006, was ranked by PolitickerNJ (now part of the NY Observer) as one of one hundred of the state's most influential personalities.

With regards to NJBiz's Law Power 50 list, Mr. Scarinci is being honored for the variety of key decisions he enacted to enable Scarinci Hollenbeck to continue functioning healthily amid the various pandemic-related obstacles facing businesses in New Jersey. Throughout the last year and a half under the guidance of Mr. Scarinci's specialized economic plan, the firm has continued to operate "in the black" with profits up in spite of revenue being down compared to "normal" economic circumstances. Most notably, the firm has welcomed back nearly all furloughed employees. With 2021 halfway over, Scarinci Hollenbeck is emboldened by this recognition and the firm looks forward to continuing its upward trend of progress going into 2022.

You can find NJBiz's full Law Power 50 list at: https://njbiz.com/njbiz-2021-law-power-50/

You can check out Donald Scarinci's NJBiz Law Power 50 profile at: https://njbiz.com/no-7-donald-scarinci/

About Scarinci Hollenbeck

With a growing practice of more than 60 experienced attorneys, Scarinci Hollenbeck is a regional alternative to a National 250 law firm. We serve the niche practice areas most often required by institutions, corporations, entities, and the people who own and control them. We offer a full range of services and have developed our business law practice with the expertise and specialization necessary to serve our clients as they adapt to the shifting economic landscape. More information on our firm's expertise and range of practice can be found on our website: www.sh-law.com.

