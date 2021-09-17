Scanner Market Size To Witness Considerable Growth Due To Emergence Of 3D Systems Corp., AMETEK Inc., And Artec Europe Sarl As Dominant Vendors | 17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D scanner market size is expected to increase by USD 4.31 billion during 2020-2024, registering a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. The 3D scanner market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to a detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report identifies rising adoption of portable handheld scanners as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in the use of 3D scanning in the entertainment sector is expected to have a positive impact on the scanner market size during the forecast period.

Technavio analyzes the 3D scanner market by Technology (Laser triangulation and Structured light), End-user (Industrial manufacturing, Healthcare, Architecture and Engineering, Aerospace and defense, and Others), and Product (short-range, medium-range, and long-range), and Geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). This 3D scanner market report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The 3D scanner market covers the following areas:

3D Scanner Market Sizing3D Scanner Market Forecast3D Scanner Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corp.

AMETEK Inc.

Artec Europe Sarl

Capture 3D Inc.

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

FARO Technologies Inc.

Hexagon AB

Nikon Corp.

Topcon Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Related Reports:

Document Capture Software Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

3D Dental Scanners Market by Product, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Thermal Scanner Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Short-range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Medium-range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Long-range - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Laser triangulation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Structured light - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Industrial manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Architecture and engineering - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

AMETEK Inc.

Artec Europe Sarl

Capture 3D Inc.

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

FARO Technologies Inc.

Hexagon AB

Nikon Corp.

Topcon Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scanner-market-size-to-witness-considerable-growth-due-to-emergence-of-3d-systems-corp-ametek-inc-and-artec-europe-sarl-as-dominant-vendors--17-000-technavio-reports-301379404.html

SOURCE Technavio