Scali Rasmussen Welcomes New Attorneys To Its Litigation Practice

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen PC announces today it has bolstered its litigation capabilities with two additions: Colleen O'Brien, a veteran trial lawyer and former military prosecutor, and Barbara R. Adams, a civil litigator and trial attorney. O'Brien and Adams each join the litigation and trial powerhouse firm as Principal: O'Brien in the Los Angeles office and Adams in Oakland. The firm's growing bench of trial attorneys includes recognized courtroom advocates who have litigated and tried multimillion, "bet the company" lawsuits.

About Colleen O'BrienO'Brien tries and resolves lawsuits and challenges related to toxic torts, catastrophic injury and complex employment matters. From consumer fraud to Proposition 65, personal injury and other civil litigation, O'Brien defends companies against plaintiffs' sophisticated claims involving long-term occupational injury, infectious disease, property damage, groundwater contamination and other alleged causes.

As first chair and lead counsel in bench and jury trials, O'Brien guides business clients in state and federal courts throughout the United States. She has successfully tried more than 30 matters to verdict and is known for her skillful use of medical and technical experts at deposition and trial.

O'Brien's emphasis on product liability litigation focuses on former workers' claims of occupational exposures to hydrocarbon solvents and other workplace chemicals. In addition, O'Brien has defended numerous allegations of wrongful termination and discrimination for corporate clients.

"Colleen has played high-profile roles in complex litigation involving long-term occupational injury and other workplace claims, to name just a few," said Scali. "Her expertise aligns well with our clients' needs, and they will benefit from her wealth of courtroom experience," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali.

"I was drawn to Scali by the excellent professional pedigrees of its attorneys," said O'Brien. "But the firm's agility and flexibility are equally important. Clients require nimble lawyers, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to meet those needs."

An alumna of the University of Pittsburgh and its School of Law, O'Brien served as an enlisted Army reserve radio operator and went on to become a U.S. Coast Guard JAG officer and boarding team member. In her pro bono practice, O'Brien has helped at-risk immigrants obtain visas and grants of asylum to remain in the United States.

About Barbara R. Adams Civil litigator Barbara R. Adams' diverse litigation background includes an emphasis on toxic torts claims involving asbestos, lead and mold. Proposition 65 litigation has been a practice focus for more than 10 years. She has litigated claims involving covered chemicals in such products as suntan lotion, auto repair tools, clothing, bags, foods, beverages and furniture.

Adams also has resolved claims of personal injury, product defects, premises liability, wrongful termination and California's Lemon Law violations.

A graduate of Santa Clara University School of Law, Adams has taken over two dozen cases to verdict, and has commenced trials on many dozens more. Adams has briefed and argued cases before the California Courts of Appeal and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Northern California Super Lawyers has included Adams among the area's top attorneys for many years in recognition of her litigation excellence.

Says Scali, "Barbara's depth in Proposition 65 litigation is one of her many assets that will expand the resources we offer. Her confident and efficient representation is a perfect match for us and our clients."

About Scali RasmussenEntrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, hospitality and other industries count on Scali Rasmussen to manage their litigation portfolios as well as a full range of legal issues: employment, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, acquisitions, real estate and more. With extensive depth representing retail automotive dealerships, the firm is a one-stop, diverse resource for practical, experienced and strategic business legal counsel. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scali-rasmussen-welcomes-new-attorneys-to-its-litigation-practice-301205433.html

SOURCE Scali Rasmussen