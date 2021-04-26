Scali Rasmussen's Monica Baumann Among Los Angeles' Most Influential Women Attorneys

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen Shareholder Monica Baumann has been selected as an honoree in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys.

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen Shareholder Monica Baumann has been selected as an honoree in the Los Angeles Business Journal special supplement recognizing the city's most influential women attorneys. The Journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels writes, " Los Angeles is truly a national leader when it comes to influential women - and the field of law is no exception." The women named in the special issue "have been recognized for exceptional legal skill and achievement across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership as evidenced by the highest professional and ethical standards, and for contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"Monica is a savvy lawyer who continually demonstrates the highest level of strategy and client service," said Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali.

Baumann's work focuses on navigating clients through complex regulations and limiting legal risk. She is certified as an Information Privacy Professional and Corporate Compliance and Ethics Professional. She has worked with auto dealers and other clients to develop compliance solutions to some of their toughest problems, such as emerging state privacy laws, complex licensing issues, and government enforcement actions.

" Monica Baumann is a litigator and adviser with extensive experience in the automotive industry and in consumer environmental litigation, including Proposition 65 issues," reports the publication. "She advises dealer clients and litigates all aspects of dealership legal and regulatory compliance. She previously served as director of legal and regulatory affairs with the California New Car Dealers Association, where she developed cutting edge compliance programs for dealerships and focused on emerging legal and regulatory issues impacting the sales, finance and service of vehicles. Baumann has extensive experience working with dealers and their staff to find practical business solutions to tough legal issues."

Scali Rasmussen attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit ScaliRasmussen.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scali-rasmussens-monica-baumann-among-los-angeles-most-influential-women-attorneys-301277195.html

