Scali Rasmussen's Christian Scali Named Law Firm Visionary

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scali Rasmussen Founder and Managing Shareholder Christian Scali has been recognized as a 'Visionary' in Business of Law: Trends, Updates & Visionaries , a special feature published this week by L.A. Times B2B Publishing. Attorneys were recognized as visionaries "for their contributions and leadership within their organizations, the legal field, and the community at large," the feature says.

"This recognition is a testament to Chris' unwavering commitment to our clients and to the legal profession," said firm Shareholder Halbert (Bert) Rasmussen. "It is an honor that one of our own be included among these exceptional lawyers."

With over two decades in practice, Scali has a "diverse automotive industry practice that includes advice and counsel and complex and high stakes litigation, involving franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer finance, consumer and wage and hour class actions, high stakes employment litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes," the publications says.

"Scali is known throughout the state of California for his work on behalf of the retail automotive industry in a series of advertising lawsuits brought against it under California's Unfair Competition Law resulting, among other things, in the disbarment of consumer advocates Trevor Law Group and also for his work on the Defense Steering Committee in the massive automobile consumer leasing lawsuit against the entire California retail automotive leasing industry," the feature adds. Scali's experience includes complex and high stakes litigation, including franchise disputes, lender liability, reinsurance and flooring disputes, consumer and wage and hour class action defense, executive compensation litigation, trade secret misappropriation and corporate shareholder and partnership disputes.

The Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Scali as a 'Leader in Law' Award nominee in 2020 and named him a 'Top Litigator in Los Angeles' in 2019. Scali is on the Los Angeles County Bar Association Litigation Section Executive Committee and is a delegate for the Board of Directors of the Independent Auto Dealers Association of California. He co-authored the chapter on confidentiality agreements and non-competes in PLI's 2015 Healthcare Law Handbook as well as the California New Car Dealer Association's Advertising Law Manual in 2015 and 2017.

About Scali Rasmussen Scali Rasmussen's attorneys are thought leaders in the automotive industry, often called upon to provide their opinions on new and trending issues on auto distribution and franchise, F&I, employment and advertising issues. The firm drafted the CNCDA's 2015 and 2017 Advertising Law Manuals, providing auto dealers with practical guidance on advertising practices. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

