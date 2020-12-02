Scali Rasmussen Recognized As A 'Most Admired Law Firm' By The Los Angeles Business Journal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Scali Rasmussen announced today that the firm is included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2020 list of 'Most Admired Law Firms.' The journal's Publisher and CEO Josh Schimmels says the list of LA's top firms to work for is comprised of "particularly outstanding law firms who are consciously working towards creating diverse, positive, and supportive environments to help drive the success of their attorneys."

According to the publication, the factors considered in creating the list included diversity and women's initiatives, company culture, employee compensation, benefits, programs, and work-life balance.

Scali Rasmussen prides itself on being a team player workplace. "Everyone works together and everyone pitches in when needed," says the feature. "When you can find the managing partner answering phones at reception, you know you came to a place with no pretentious claims. Working with people who are experts in their practice areas and pushing the envelope of their industry is exciting. Being a part of that is exciting. Chris Scali runs the firm like a family business. That means that everyone at the firm looks out for each other, most of them have each other's cellphone numbers and spend time together during non-work hours, attorneys and staff together. This ethic makes the firm particularly well-suited to help its clients and their own family businesses."

Scali Rasmussen is dedicated to giving back to its community as well, supporting a number of valuable organizations, such as the Morningstar Girls' Sport Programs, where it raised money to outfit girls in low income, high minority areas of LA; Dress for Success, where it raised money to dress homeless women for job interviews; and many others, including being active members of the LGBT Bar Association and its annual gala.

To read the firm's profile in the Los Angeles Business Journal's Most Admired Law Firms special edition, visit here.

About Scali Rasmussen

Entrepreneurs and business owners in automotive, retail, hospitality and other industries count on Scali Rasmussen to manage their full range of legal issues: employment, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, acquisitions, real estate and more. With extensive depth representing retail automotive dealerships, the firm is a one-stop, diverse resource for practical, experienced and strategic business legal counsel. For more information, visit Scali Rasmussen.

