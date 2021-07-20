ScalePad Announces Investment From Integrity Growth Partners

VANCOUVER, BC, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ScalePad, a global leading software provider for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today that it received a significant, non-control, equity investment from Integrity Growth Partners (IGP). The investment marks the first time ScalePad has raised outside capital since its founding six years ago. The partnership with IGP will enable accelerated growth in key business areas while allowing ScalePad to remain independent and founder-led.

ScalePad provides a powerful and intuitive SaaS platform for MSPs that automates asset lifecycle management across hardware, software, and warranty services. As MSPs play an increasingly pivotal role in managing technological adoption and maintenance worldwide, ScalePad's products support MSPs by automating time-consuming processes and providing vital insights that help MSPs easily identify and prioritize asset risks and opportunities. It utilizes insightful reports to communicate asset status to customers in a way that helps them see the value in making important IT investments and drives them to take action to improve their environment. Today, ScalePad's asset lifecycle management products are utilized by over 8,500 MSP partners in 76 countries, including 60% of the MSP 501.

"We believe that IGP's investment and knowledge will help us continue to execute on our vision to bring the ScalePad platform to more partners worldwide while continuing to build out and innovate on our product suite," said Chris Day, Co-Founder of ScalePad. "Our innovative technology and deep domain experience allow us to deliver tremendous advantages for our partners. We are thrilled to be working alongside the team at IGP and look forward to accelerating our growth and rising the tide in the MSP software space."

"We are incredibly proud of the industry-leading products we have built by staying laser-focused on the needs of our MSP partners," said Dan Wensley, CEO of ScalePad. "In choosing a partner, it was imperative for us to find one who brings meaningful strategic insight to the table while also enabling ScalePad to continue to run and grow independently."

"We are thrilled to lead the first investment in ScalePad and to partner with the amazing ScalePad team," said Doyl Burkett, Founder and Managing Partner of IGP. "Founders and management teams who are experts in their space and have identified opportunities to better improve processes in their own industry bring to market a unique perspective that directly benefits their customers. The ScalePad team truly understands the pain points of today's MSPs, and we see tremendous opportunity with this team as they continue to execute on their impressive vision."

ScalePad is a Vancouver-based company that provides a SaaS platform that automates hardware, software, and warranty asset lifecycle management for MSPs. ScalePad helps MSPs easily identify and prioritize their asset risks and revenue-generating opportunities. The insightful reports not only communicate asset status to customers but also drive them to make important IT investments to improve their environment.

Based in Los Angeles, Integrity Growth Partners is a growth private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market software and tech-enabled services businesses led by exceptional management teams. IGP targets investments in high-growth companies with established products and business models, bringing to bear a differentiated combination of investing and operating experience. For more information, visit www.integritygp.com.

