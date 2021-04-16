Scalefusion Enters Into A Strategic Partnership With VS One World

PUNE, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its mobile device management solution has joined hands with VS One World, a value-added distributor for HP.

PUNE, India, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its mobile device management solution has joined hands with VS One World, a value-added distributor for HP. With this partnership, VS One World will be a Distributor of Scalefusion MDM, where Scalefusion Mobile Device Management Solution will be integrated as a bundled solution to VS One World's end customers.

VS One World is a VS group company focused on the global expansions of the group's portfolio in the technology sector. The company started its latest venture in Sri Lanka as a value-added distributor for HP and with the launch of their distribution business, VS ONE has now opened Sri Lanka's first HP Experience Centre where customers can experience the latest HP innovation for themselves.

Scalefusion will extend MDM solutions to its customer base acquired by the vast reseller and partner network across Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the Maldives of VS One World. The customers belonging to diverse industries including BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Public Sector, Hospitality and Manufacturing can now leverage the power of HP hardware managed by Scalefusion MDM.

"Scalefusion is excited to partner with VS One World, a System Integrator. Corporate selling as a bundled solution and Managed Service Program is their forte and with this association, Scalefusion will be bundled as the MDM solution for the HP devices resold by VS One World. Our diverse capabilities to manage Windows 10 powered HP PCs and laptops will help the customers of VS One World to ensure enhanced security and monitoring," said Mr. Harishanker Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

Under this partnership, Scalefusion will provide extensive training and support to VS One World and its partners to make sure of a streamlined implementation of the MDM solution. VS One World's customers can take advantage of the diverse capabilities extended by Scalefusion, including customized UI, automated IT tasks and reduced device downtime with Remote troubleshooting. Scalefusion's highly-rated customer service further adds to the association.

"VS ONE is excited to be partnering with Scalefusion which adds MDM solutions to our portfolio. This complements our overall solution portfolio and we believe together we can add more value to our customers in the region," said Mr. Wajira Wanigasekera, CEO and Director of VS One World.

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 6000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

About VS One World:

VS ONE is an Information Communication Technology solutions providing company that combines the strengths of Systems Integration, Software Development, Analytics, and ERP services. The company headquarters is located in Singapore to serve the region and beyond while having its delivery centers in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and offices in multiple countries. With a pool of experienced personnel numbering over 500, VS ONE brings a host of proven products, solutions and services to all the regions.

For more information, please visit https://www.vsoneworld.com/.

Contact

Swapnil Shete swapnil@scalefusion.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scalefusion-enters-into-a-strategic-partnership-with-vs-one-world-301270461.html

SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited