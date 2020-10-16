Scaled Agile, Inc. Announces Keynotes, Customer Stories, And Featured Panelists For Largest-ever Global SAFe® Summit October 27 - 28, 2020

Geoffrey Moore, Tiffani Bova, Chris Gardner, Carla Hall, Dr. Mik Kersten, Donald Reinertsen, Gene Kim, Dean Leffingwell, and FedEx CIO Rob Carter added to Global SAFe Summit lineup

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. has announced the full lineup of keynotes and speakers for the 2020 Global SAFe Summit , the world's largest convergence of SAFe professionals and industry thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation and competing effectively in a fast-evolving marketplace.

&amp;amp;#160;

The world's largest gathering of SAFe professionals and thought leaders focused on accelerating digital transformation.

"The landscape of challenges and opportunities is changing and the SAFe Summit is too," said Chris James, CEO of Scaled Agile, Inc. "We're planning an amazing global virtual event—with more diverse speakers, more ways to network, and even more guidance and inspiration—everything SAFe leaders and professionals will need to navigate today's turbulent times with confidence."

With over 3,000 attendees expected, the event offers more than 100 speakers delivering keynotes, technical talks, and entertainment breaks, as well as customer stories and interviews from FedEx, Nokia, Chevron, Allianz, Aegon Asset Management, NTT Data, American Express, and the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center.

Highlights include:

— Keynote: Trial by Fire: Business Agility in 2020 with Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe, and cofounder, Scaled Agile, Inc.

— Keynote: Agile's Next Act: Creating the New Normal with Geoffrey Moore, best-selling author of "Crossing the Chasm" and "Zone to Win."

— Keynote: Growth is a Thinking Game: Becoming Customer-Centric with Tiffani Bova, global customer growth and innovation evangelist at Salesforce.

— Keynote: Start Where you Are with Chris Gardner, entrepreneur, philanthropist, best-selling author, and the inspiration for the acclaimed motion picture The Pursuit of Happyness.

— Panel: Your Future is Now - Perspectives on Next Generation Product Development Innovationwith Dean Leffingwell, Dr. Mik Kersten, Donald Reinertsen, and Gene Kim.

— Customer Interview with FedEx CIO, Rob Carter: How SAFe and Business Agility helped FedEx respond to the impacts and opportunities of COVID-19.

— Entertainment: Cooking Experience with Carla Hall, American chef, television personality, and motivational speaker.

Attendees seeking SAFe consulting, training, or platform solutions can connect with more than 25 sponsor exhibitors, including Accenture, Agile Hive, CGI, NTT DATA, Rally Software ® - Broadcom, and Targetprocess.

Registration is open at global.safesummit.com .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for business agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 600,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build agility into their culture so they can quickly identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scaled-agile-inc-announces-keynotes-customer-stories-and-featured-panelists-for-largest-ever-global-safe-summit-october-27---28-2020-301153711.html

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.