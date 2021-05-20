SCAD Celebrates The Class Of 2021 With Speaker Dan Levy And Honorees Darren Walker And Xerxes Irani

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) congratulates the Class of 2021 with digital and in-person events Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29.

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) congratulates the Class of 2021 with digital and in-person events Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29. The university presents a digital commencement at 9 a.m. ET on May 28 for all graduates, providing students and audiences around the world a front-row seat to the engaging and momentous occasion. Following the digital ceremony, the Presentation of Degrees ceremonies will take place as socially distanced, outdoor, in-person events in both Atlanta and Savannah, where faculty representatives will call the names of graduates as they walk across the stage.

"SCAD Bees fly confidently into the professional world equipped with highly specialized knowledge learned at SCAD," said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. "We honor our 2021 graduates with ceremonies in Atlanta and Savannah—joyous, SCADified celebrations of their elite SCAD degrees."

The high-energy digital commencement will include keynote speakers, outstanding graduates, and special remarks from President Wallace as she confers degrees. The event will be live-streamed via YouTube with the link to the live broadcast at scad.edu/commencement. The digital event will be emceed by actor, composer, and SCAD alumnus Christian Magby (B.F.A., performing arts, 2016).

Acclaimed writer, actor, director, and producer Dan Levy will deliver the commencement address to more than 3,300 graduates during the virtual ceremony. Levy is an Emmy Award and Golden Globe recipient for his work on one of the most beloved shows on television, Schitt's Creek, which he co-created with his father Eugene Levy.

During the digital commencement, President Wallace will present two honorary degrees to esteemed visionaries Darren Walker and Xerxes Irani. Walker is a renowned philanthropist and president of the Ford Foundation, a $14 billion international social justice philanthropy. Irani is a third-generation creative professional and currently the principal creative director leading the Amazon Design Community. Other programming will include an original poem by celebrated poet laureate of Oregon and SCAD alumnus Anis Mojgani (B.F.A., sequential art, 1999), a performance by the SCAD HoneyBees, and a compilation video of the university's 2021 Outstanding Graduates from both the SCAD Atlanta and Savannah locations. The outstanding graduates represent an array of the university's top-ranked degree programs including animation, graphic design, fashion, illustration, industrial design, and user experience (UX) design.

Following the digital Presidential Conferment of Degrees, students and their family members are invited to in-person ceremonies in both Atlanta and Savannah. In Atlanta, two in-person ceremonies will take place on May 28 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; the first will be for 2021 graduates and the second ceremony will be for 2020 graduates. In Savannah, there will be four ceremonies on May 28 and May 29 at Memorial Stadium that will be designated by school.

After a virtual academic year, the combination digital and in-person events unite SCAD graduates around the globe with pomp and circumstance in celebration of their milestone achievement.

For more information on SCAD Commencement 2021, please visit https://www.scad.edu/life/commencement

SCAD: THE UNIVERSITY FOR CREATIVE CAREERSThe Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 academic degree programs in more than 40 majors across its locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCAD eLearning and SCADnow.

SCAD enrolls approximately 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries. The innovative SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and other advanced learning resources, and affords students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. In 2020, the prestigious Red Dot Design Rankings placed SCAD as the No. 1 university in the U.S. and in the top two universities in the Americas and Europe for the fourth consecutive year. Career preparation is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. In a recent study, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scad-celebrates-the-class-of-2021-with-speaker-dan-levy-and-honorees-darren-walker-and-xerxes-irani-301296266.html

SOURCE Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD)