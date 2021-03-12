SCA Claim Services Now Offering Property Damage Adjusting Service

BURBANK, Calif., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Claim Services, the trusted national quality leader of independent appraisals and services, announced today it has launched its new property adjusting service.

SCA brings to residential and commercial property adjusting the same unmatched attention to quality and detail, as well as consistency, speed and integrity it has provided to its personal automobile and specialty vehicle and equipment customers since 1979.

Every property claim will be assigned to a trained and experienced property adjuster with specific peril expertise to ensure the most accurate estimating and reporting.

Furthermore, whether it is for a daily claim or responding to a catastrophe, SCA has at the ready a nationwide network of property adjusters and adjusting teams. For the customer, this means the claim will be assigned to a local market expert who understands both the geographic and legal nuances that may affect how the claim is handled.

"We've spent 40 years becoming increasingly proficient at managing a nationwide network of franchise and independent adjusters to support our customers, no matter the nature of the claim," says SCA President Tim Davis, Jr. "Our property adjusting service will be no different. We are supporting our customers with the best, most appropriate resources so their focus can remain on adjusting and not administering."

As with all claim files handled by SCA, property damage claims will undergo rigorous review by a dedicated, internal Quality Control team to verify use of best practices, accuracy and adherence to the customer's company guidelines. Customers benefit from this by being able to close files faster and eliminate unnecessary costs.

SCA Claim Services, founded in 1979, is a national appraisal and adjusting company providing services to insurance carriers, financial services companies, adjusting companies, municipalities and other organizations. In addition to private passenger vehicles, SCA has a dedicated specialty unit that appraises heavy equipment and commercial vehicles, and a dedicated residential and commercial property damages unit as well.

