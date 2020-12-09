SC Ventures Invests In OpenFin

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenFin, the operating system (OS) of finance, announced today that it secured a strategic investment from SC Ventures, the innovation, fintech investment and ventures arm of international banking group, Standard Chartered. The capital will accelerate new product development and brings OpenFin's total funding to date to $50 million (USD).

OpenFin's web-based OS has become the de facto standard in financial services for powering next-generation application and desktop experiences by creating interfaces that make the financial desktop simple and intuitive. Built on Google's Chromium engine, OpenFin OS simplifies app distribution, unifies the digital workspace and enables seamless communication and workflow between apps. The software is now used at more than 1,500 banks and buy-side firms across nearly 250,000 desktops in 60+ countries.

The latest round of capital will be used to expand OpenFin's product and engineering teams focused on building new user interface components of OpenFin OS, including OpenFin's new desktop-wide Notification Center.

Standard Chartered adopted OpenFin's technology earlier this year to accelerate their internal and client-facing technology transformation strategy across multiple areas of the bank starting with the financial markets business. Traders now have access to easy workspace management and automated workflows which are intuitive, user-friendly and help increase productivity. OpenFin OS will see a significant increase in usage across Asia, Africa and the Middle East as a result of Standard Chartered's diversified client geographies.

Standard Chartered joins a distinguished group of OpenFin investors, including Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital.

"In the financial services workplace of the future, employees need increasingly specific tools to collaborate and serve clients effectively," said Alex Manson, SC Ventures. "We are thrilled to partner with OpenFin as they create such an environment, allowing for personalized design of the workspace and hence transforming the way we think of how conventional financial markets applications are delivered to the user."

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Standard Chartered as a customer and investor," said Mazy Dar, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenFin. "The pace of innovation at such a large financial institution has been truly astounding. We look forward to a close collaboration as we work to modernize the industry's app infrastructure."

About Standard Chartered Bank

We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 60 of the world's most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges. For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About OpenFin

Move Fast. Break Nothing. OpenFin is the financial industry's operating system, enabling rapid and secure deployment, native experience and desktop interoperability. Used by the largest industry players through to the newest of FinTech innovators, OpenFin deploys more than 1,200 desktop applications to more than 1500 buy-side and sell-side firms. OpenFin investors include Bain Capital Ventures, Barclays, DRW Venture Capital, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, NYCA Partners, Pivot Investment Partners, Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo Strategic Capital among others. The company is based in New York with offices in London and presence in Hong Kong.

